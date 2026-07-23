There has been no sign of Jutta Schulz since April 2014. Following an appeal on “Aktenzeichen XY,” several witnesses have now come forward. Some even claim to have seen her alive as recently as a short while ago.

A Spectacular Turn of Events? Model Disappears for 12 Years – Then the Police Get a Call

Here's what it's all about Jutta Schulz disappeared without a trace from Saxony-Anhalt in 2014.

Following a TV appeal, the police received 15 new tips.

Several witnesses claim to have seen the woman, who is now 53, alive. Summary created with

For twelve years, there has been no sign of Jutta Schulz. No messages, no phone calls, no activity in her bank account. Friends of the woman from Saxony-Anhalt therefore assumed that something terrible might have happened to her.

Suddenly, there's a new development in the mysterious missing persons case.

Following an appeal on the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY,” 15 new witnesses came forward to the police. Some of them even claim to have seen Schulz alive in the recent past.

An ex-girlfriend gets in touch

Among the callers is a former girlfriend of the missing woman. She knew Schulz from the time she went missing, but had not yet contacted the investigators.

The woman is said to have provided information about possible locations. The police are investigating whether this leads to any new connections.

Other reports are particularly explosive: Several witnesses claim to have recognized Schulz and seen him not too long ago. In addition, tips have been received regarding a previously unknown lover.

It remains unclear whether the sightings are credible and actually show the missing person.

There has been no sign of life since 2014

Jutta Schulz disappeared on April 7, 2014. She was 41 at the time and was traveling between Thale in Saxony-Anhalt and Cologne; she worked as a bartender and a model.

Shortly before she disappeared, she is said to have had an argument with her partner. At the same time, she had met a new man and had just fallen in love. She is also said to have packed a bag of clothes.

This led investigators to consider two possible scenarios: Schulz might have been the victim of a crime. Or she might have voluntarily left her former life behind and started over under a new identity.

Did she disappear just like in her favorite movie?

The second theory is reminiscent of Schulz’s favorite movie, *Eat Pray Love*. In it, the main character, played by Julia Roberts, leaves her old life behind after a breakup and sets off on a journey.

Schulz, too, might have been dreaming of a fresh start. The packed bag, the argument with her partner, and the new man would all fit this theory.

However, there are several arguments against this.

After she disappeared, Schulz did not withdraw any more money from her account. She did not contact anyone she knew and left her Rottweiler, Arno, behind. Her friends were convinced that she would never have voluntarily left her beloved dog.

Tattoos could help with the search

A body was never found. That is why, to this day, the police cannot rule out either a crime or a voluntary disappearance.

If Schulz is indeed living under a different name, she could be identified by her tattoos. She has a tattoo of the Egyptian sun god Ra on her stomach and the Eye of Ra on her left shoulder.

Now investigators must verify the new statements. Only then will it become clear whether the leads actually point to Jutta Schulz—or whether the case will remain unsolved.