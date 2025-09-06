India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) with Vladimir Putin (left) and Xi Jinping on September 1 in Tianjin, China: his signals are getting through to Washington. Keystone

India's prime minister and America's president were still close friends just a short time ago, but Donald Trump is charting a new course. Together with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Modi is now sending signals that are being closely observed in the USA.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump writes that he has lost India and Russia to China as pictures of the trio Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping make the rounds.

In 2020, Modi received a medal from Trump: That's how quickly bilateral relations have cooled this year.

Speculation about Trump's tariffs: Is the New Yorker angry because he wasn't allowed to play the angel of peace in the war with Pakistan?

"India's trust in the USA is gone" - and the reactions in India limit Modi's room for maneuver with regard to Trump.

What Pakistan and China have to do with US-Indian relations.

How the relationship can now improve or deteriorate. Show more

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China," Donald Trump wrote on September 5, posting a picture of Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi with Xi Jinping. "May they have a long and happy future together!"

China's celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory against Japan upset the US President: "Please give my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you conspire against the United States of America," it said on September 3, referring to the host.

So at least India is not accused of any conspiracy, but Washington will have watched with suspicious eyes how well Prime Minister Modi got on with the presidents from China and Russia. The White House itself is the factor driving New Delhi into the arms of Moscow and Beijing.

In 2020 there was still a medal for Modi

Trump once had a good relationship with the Indian prime minister. Like the administrations before him, the US president tried to bind New Delhi more closely to Washington. This was partly due to disappointment over Pakistan's position in the Afghanistan war. On the other hand, the USA has placed a stronger focus on competition with China.

This has also increased India's importance as a partner for security in the Indo-Pacific, notes The Diplomat: at the end of his first term in office, Trump even awarded Modi the Legion of Merit for his contribution to bilateral relations.

Those were the days: Narendra Modi (left) and Donald Trump embrace at a press conference at the White House on 13 Ferbuar. KEYSTONE

Following the 79-year-old's second election victory, Modi is the fourth foreigner to be received by the newly elected president: The state guest is full of praise for the Maga movement. Washington continues to try to push the Russian arms industry out of the Indian market - and offers F-35 jets.

Is Trump sulking because he wasn't allowed to play the angel of peace?

Today it seems as if the visit on February 13 was years ago. Bilateral relations plummeted as a result. Following a terrorist attack in Kashmir in April, Pakistan and India went to war for a few days in May. While Washington had previously emphasized India's right to self-defence, afterwards it mainly talks about having separated the parties to the conflict - which is disputed.

On July 30, the White House announced a 25 percent tariff for India, which was soon doubled to 50 percent. Trump is ostensibly concerned about India's purchases of Russian oil.

India's Modi tells Trump that India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire through military talks, not US mediation https://t.co/5ryrb6f83q pic.twitter.com/Bo1rE1f0Jb — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2025

Others believe that the US wants to exert pressure in order to get a good trade deal - or that New Delhi's refusal to let Trump negotiate on the Pakistan issue is the reason.

"India's trust in the USA is gone"

The State Department is protesting in Washington - in vain - because the US continues to purchase Russian products such as palladium, fertilizer and uranium from Moscow. And why aren't other buyers of Russian energy products such as China, Hungary or Slovakia also punished with tariffs?

Evan Feigenbaum from the Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace believes that the two countries will still reach an agreement on trade issues. "But if you think over a longer period of time, India's trust in the US is gone," the ex-diplomat tells NPR.

Donald Trump lets it rip. He is very unhappy with India because New Delhi refused to bend its knee before the Orange King.



Threats IN ALL CAPS. pic.twitter.com/vOnYLiW5Ge — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) July 30, 2025

In the past, India's relationship with Russia would not have strained its relationship with the USA. Today it is different: "Firstly, the trust is largely gone. Secondly, the relationship has become more political. India is in a quandary if it wants to negotiate with President Trump, because the US approach lacks any logic," said Feigenbaum.

Trump factor or a change of strategy?

So what is the reason for the rupture in relations? "I think it's - frankly - President Trump," says Feigenbaum. However, "The Diplomat" disagrees: "The US strategy is changing and it is this recalibration rather than short-term irritation that threatens to put a permanent strain on relations with New Delhi."

To a certain extent, "Trump's own unique personality" is influencing Indo-US relations, but the realignment of US geopolitics with its new approach to China is the decisive factor.

Washington wants to improve its relations with Pakistan and prevent Beijing from exploiting copper and gold deposits in the country and expanding its military presence in Pakistan. At the same time, the White House knows that it cannot divide Islamabad and China economically - and must find a form of coexistence with Beijing. All of this diminishes India's political significance.

Relations in a "downward spiral"

The fact that Trump defines his India policy mainly in economic terms has consequences. In June, for example, there was a survey in which India was one of the few countries that not only had a positive opinion of the USA, but also of Donald Trump.

After the tariff hammering, the wind has changed. "The poor public mood has narrowed Modi's domestic political space to do more with the United States," is how Brookings Institution describes the consequences for politics.

Indian trade unionists and members of a leftist party burn Trump masks in front of the US embassy in Kolkata - formerly Calcutta - on Aug. 13. KEYSTONE

The Washington think tank warns: "If the downward spiral continues, it could have far-reaching consequences for the painstakingly built partnership between India and the US." US expert Michael Kugelman speaks of the "worst crisis in the last two decades".

India's signals are getting through - what could happen next

The situation is tense. In public, Prime Minister Modi is actually still moderately critical of the US tariffs. What he is doing is likely to hurt Washington more. India has rejected the US offer to buy F-35 jets - and is now negotiating with Russia over the Su-57, according to "The National Interest".

From Su-30 MKI To Su-57: Russia Looks At India To Boost Its Defense Market, Revive Its Fighter Jet Industry!🛩️🚨



Russia is pushing to manufacture Su-57 stealth fighters in India! Is it a game-changer for India?🇷🇺🇮🇳🧵#SU57 #IndiaRussia pic.twitter.com/XOvJOY7MuO — EurAsian Times (@THEEURASIATIMES) September 3, 2025

The modern fighter aircraft could be produced in India in order to guarantee deliveries. Negotiations have also begun on the purchase of further S-400 air defense systems. And now Modi is smiling with Putin and Xi Jinping, who together stand for a multipolar world order.

India's 🇮🇳 S-400 Air Defence system 👏🏻



~ Developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, the S-400 is among the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile systems in the world



~ Look at the Trailer of S-400 👇🏻 #Lahore pic.twitter.com/KmXn1knIlI — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) May 8, 2025

These are signals that are being received - at least that's what Trump's "We lost India" post suggests. The Brookings Institution believes that nothing is lost yet: if Trump believes he has got what he wants, relations could improve. Or if he changes his view of China or India simply puts on a good face.

But things could also get worse, writes the think tank: Trump could impose further tariffs due to the arms deals with Moscow, New Delhi could further inflame the mood with counter-tariffs, the USA could supply Pakistan with weapons or a boycott movement could form in India.

Only time will tell.