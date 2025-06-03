A man attacks a group of Jewish demonstrators in the USA with incendiary devices. After the attack, the number of injured rises - and new details come to light.

After a brutal attack with incendiary devices on a Jewish demonstration in the US state of Colorado, the number of injured has risen to twelve. The law enforcement authorities in Boulder announced that four more victims had been identified. This brings the number of injured from eight to twelve. According to his own statements, the alleged perpetrator had planned the attack with Molotov cocktails for a long time and showed no remorse. According to investigators, the attacker had prepared more than a dozen other incendiary devices, but these were not used.

A Holocaust survivor among the injured

The man had attacked a group of demonstrators in Boulder on Sunday who wanted to draw attention to the Israeli hostages still being held by the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Some of the victims of the attack in the state of Colorado were over 80 years old. According to the Department of Justice, one of them was a Holocaust survivor.

According to investigators, the attacker threw two Molotov cocktails into the group and shouted the pro-Palestinian slogan "Free Palestine". According to witnesses, the man also used a type of flamethrower during the attack. Several people suffered burns. A total of two people are still in hospital and are being treated there, the police said. The other four people were only slightly injured. Therefore, the information about them only became known later.

A woman lays flowers at the site of the attack in Boulder. (June 2, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/David Zalubowski

"He wished they were all dead"

Investigators said emergency services discovered 16 other unused Molotov cocktails after the attack. This means that many more people could possibly have been harmed.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. According to media reports, he is Egyptian. According to information from the White House, he was in the USA without a valid visa. He had illegally overstayed a tourist visa.

Investigators reported from an interrogation of the suspect after his arrest. According to this, the 45-year-old stated that he had originally wanted to buy a gun - but had been unable to obtain one without residence status. He then researched on the internet how to make Molotov cocktails and obtained the necessary materials.

A court document from the Ministry of Justice with details of the man's interrogation stated: "He explained that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead." The man had not shown any remorse, but had made it clear that he would commit such an attack again. He had planned the act for a year and had merely waited until his daughter had graduated to carry it out.

US government quick to speak of terror

The alleged perpetrator is charged with various offenses, including the use of incendiary devices and attempted murder in several cases. He is also accused on a federal level of having committed a hate crime, according to the Department of Justice. If convicted, he faces life in prison, according to law enforcement officials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced shortly after the crime that the incident was a "targeted act of violence". High-ranking representatives of the US government, including President Donald Trump, quickly decided that it was terrorism. Trump lamented that the perpetrator had entered the country as a result of the misguided migration policy of his predecessor Joe Biden.

The consequences of the Gaza war

Just a week and a half ago, a deadly attack in the US capital Washington caused worldwide horror: two employees of the Israeli embassy were shot dead in front of the Jewish Museum. According to a court document, the suspected shooter justified the attack by claiming support for the Palestinians during the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He had also shouted "Free Palestine" at the scene of the crime.

Since the attack on Israel by Hamas and other Islamist terrorists on October 7, 2023, the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the USA has risen sharply. The attack, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, triggered the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.