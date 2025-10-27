Hurricane "Melissa" reaches strongest level off Jamaica - Gallery Hurricane "Melissa" has reached the highest hurricane category 5. Image: dpa People on the Caribbean island are preparing for destructive winds and flooding. Image: dpa Hurricane "Melissa" reaches strongest level off Jamaica - Gallery Hurricane "Melissa" has reached the highest hurricane category 5. Image: dpa People on the Caribbean island are preparing for destructive winds and flooding. Image: dpa

Hurricane "Melissa" reaches the highest category 5 off Jamaica and rushes towards the Caribbean island with wind speeds of 260 kilometers per hour. The forecasts sound gloomy.

Hurricane "Melissa" has gained further strength off the coast of the Caribbean island of Jamaica and reached the highest hurricane category 5. With sustained wind speeds of 260 kilometers per hour, the storm was still around 205 kilometers away from the capital Kingston on Monday morning (local time), according to the US hurricane center in Miami.

According to the hurricane center's forecast, the storm could gain further strength during the course of the day, although fluctuations in intensity are likely. Melissa is expected to hit Jamaica early Tuesday morning. Even before the storm arrives, "destructive winds, storm surges and catastrophic flooding" are expected.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on the population to stay at home if possible and follow the instructions of the authorities. Kingston airport was closed. The civil defense set up almost 900 emergency shelters. Also as a "strong hurricane", "Melissa" will move across south-eastern Cuba later on Tuesday. The hurricane will then reach the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Several dead already

"Melissa" is already leaving a trail of devastation behind it on its course through the Caribbean: three people died in Haiti after heavy rain and one person was also killed in the Dominican Republic.

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30. The storms are named in alphabetical order.