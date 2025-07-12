More and more Spaniards are fed up with the constant noise that is part of everyday life in cities like Madrid and Barcelona. While tourists love the hustle and bustle, locals are increasingly fighting back against the noise.

Loud street cafés and lively street parties are part of Spain's image - and one of the things that make the country attractive to the many tourists. However, the Spaniards themselves are increasingly annoyed by the widespread noise. There are more and more citizens' initiatives and complaints calling for the constant noise to be curbed.

"The only thing that distinguishes us from other countries is that we are louder," wrote Spanish journalist and author Ignacio Peyró recently in the newspaper "El País". "We have as many words for 'party' (...) as the Inuit have for snow."

In fact, Spanish nightlife is very lively. When guests from abroad enter a Spanish bar, they often imagine they are in the middle of a heated argument because of all the shouting and noise.

In Spanish cities, it gets even louder in summer because many people prefer to sit outside a bar rather than inside. In addition, many patron saint festivals take place in the hot season with parades in front of crowds of onlookers, such as the San Fermín festival in Pamplona with its world-famous bull run.

Sleeping with the window open

In cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, many houses have no air conditioning despite the summer heat, which is why many people sleep with their windows open. A restful night's sleep is often not possible this way - the heat is unbearable with the window closed and the noise on the streets is disturbing with the window open.

Toni Fernández knows the problems only too well. He has lived opposite a bar in Chueca, a nightlife district of Madrid, for 15 years. "If you're a light sleeper, it's impossible to sleep," says the 58-year-old hairdresser. He says he dreams of moving to a quieter place.

"The Portuguese have a different culture, they speak much more quietly," says Fernández. When he visits the neighboring country, he notices that the Spaniards and he himself are different. "I then realize that I'm speaking loudly," he says.

However, fighting the constant noise is not easy in Spain, says Yomara García, who heads the Lawyers Against Noise association. Those who speak out against the cacophony are labeled as "whiners, antisocial, oversensitive".

For García, however, it is clear that the right to privacy, inviolability of the home and recreation must be respected. The right to party, on the other hand, is "not a fundamental right", she says during an acoustics congress in the equally noisy southern Spanish vacation resort of Málaga.

Anti-noise organizations on the rise

Complaints about disturbance of the peace are no longer only directed at noisy bars and restaurants. Anti-noise organizations are being founded all over Spain. Concerts are no longer being held at Real Madrid's Bernabéu stadium following complaints from local residents. Complaints about noise pollution at patron saint's parties or padel tennis, which is popular in Spain and is played with a racket with a solid hitting surface instead of strings and is correspondingly loud, are also increasingly occupying the country's courts.

Complaints have even been lodged against the noise in school playgrounds in Barcelona. The Catalan regional parliament therefore decided to exempt schools from noise protection regulations.

The growing need for peace and quiet in Spain is also evident at the Center of Silence, which is run by the Catholic Dominican order in Madrid. Around 50 people a week find refuge there from the hectic and noisy hustle and bustle of the Spanish capital.

When it was founded in 2011, the Center of Silence was an exceptional phenomenon. Today, however, there are "an enormous number of offers for places of retreat, silence and meditation", says center director Elena Hernández Martín.

The 59-year-old philosophy professor Ana Cristina Ripoll regularly comes to the Center of Silence. In her opinion, awareness of the harmfulness of noise is still not very high in Spain. "When I ask a person on the metro to turn down the music they are playing on their cell phone, (...) they sometimes get angry," reports Ripoll. "There are even people who say to you: 'This is Spain!"