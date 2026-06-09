Just a few days after a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, violence has escalated again. At least eight people were killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli attack on the coastal town of Tyre.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least eight people were killed and 32 others injured in an Israeli attack on the Lebanese coastal city of Tyre.

Shortly after the attack, the Israeli army called on the population of the entire city to flee.

The fighting continues despite a ceasefire agreed only last week.

Despite a ceasefire agreement, the Israeli military continues to attack in southern Lebanon. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Health, at least eight people were killed and 32 others injured in an attack on the outskirts of the coastal city of Tyre. Lebanese civil defense sources previously reported that nine people had been killed.

Shortly after the attack, the Israeli army issued a call for the entire city to flee. Lebanese security sources reported that Israeli fire was coming from around the city. The Israeli military did not initially respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli military also explicitly called on residents and those remaining in the Christian parts of the city to flee. Many people had sought refuge there in recent days after the remaining parts of the city had already come under repeated fire. Some Christians in Lebanon are opposed to Hezbollah. The Israeli military accuses Hezbollah of hiding from attacks in the neighborhoods.

Last week, Israel and Lebanon agreed on a new plan to implement a ceasefire that has so far been ineffective. The agreement provides for the cessation of mutual attacks, the withdrawal of Hezbollah to beyond the Litani River, i.e. around 30 kilometers beyond the Israeli border, and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

The Iranian-backed organization has not agreed to the conditions. According to Israel, it also wants to continue firing against the Shiite militia in southern Lebanon. It considers the mere presence of Hezbollah fighters in the area south of the Litani River to be a de facto violation of the ceasefire. The Israeli military is still present with troops in Lebanon and has recently been advancing further and further.