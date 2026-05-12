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For the first time ever More internally displaced persons due to violence than disasters

SDA

12.5.2026 - 10:17

Sudanese internally displaced person Safia Abbakar irons in her makeshift tent in Al Heshan camp on the outskirts of Port Sudan. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP/dpa
Sudanese internally displaced person Safia Abbakar irons in her makeshift tent in Al Heshan camp on the outskirts of Port Sudan. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP/dpa
Keystone

Last year, for the first time, more people worldwide were displaced by conflicts and violence in their home countries than by disasters. This was reported by the renowned Observatory for Internally Displaced Persons (IDMC) in Geneva.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2026, 10:17

12.05.2026, 12:05

In 2025, it registered 32.2 million displacements due to conflict and violence, 60 percent more than in the previous year. Almost two thirds of these were in Iran and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Disasters such as storms and floods caused 29.9 million displacements, 35 percent less than in the previous year. This does not correspond to the number of people affected. A person can be displaced several times within a year.

What displacement means

Displacement means that someone has had to flee their home because of danger. The Observatory records who subsequently sought refuge outside their home in their own country. It is therefore concerned with internally displaced persons, not people who have fled their country.

The IDMC was founded by the Norwegian Refugee Council. It is one of the most important sources of data, analyses and reports on internally displaced persons for governments and the United Nations. It warns that the data is becoming less reliable due to a lack of funding.

"Worldwide failure"

According to IDMC figures, a total of 82.2 million people were not living in their traditional villages and towns last year (2024: 83.5). This was the second-highest figure ever recorded. The IDMC was founded in 1998. The highest numbers of displaced people were in Sudan, Colombia, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Jan Egeland, denounces a "global failure in conflict prevention and basic protection of the civilian population". "It can't go on like this," he warns.

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