ARCHIVE - Israeli bulldozers destroy houses in southern Lebanon, seen from northern Israel. Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa Keystone

More than 50,000 houses in Lebanon have been damaged or destroyed in the recent war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, according to local reports.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the National Council for Research, which has been investigating damage in the war since 2023 on behalf of the government. More than half of the damage and destruction occurred in southern Lebanon and in the area near the Israeli border.

According to Lebanese media reports, the Israeli army also set fires and used explosive devices to blow up buildings.

Israeli ground troops are deployed in more than 50 villages in southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported. Last week, the army began systematically destroying the "first series of villages" in Lebanon near the border. The aim was to prevent Shiite residents from returning to these areas so that Hezbollah fighters could not hide there and carry out new attacks against Israel.

Israel's army has stated that the operations are intended to prevent renewed Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanon. Critics argue that the systematic destruction of entire villages could constitute war crimes.

The Israeli TV station N12 reported that Israel's army had brought bulldozers and other heavy equipment into Lebanon for the work - some of them from the largely destroyed Gaza Strip. Private construction companies had also been hired by Israel's army to speed up the work in Lebanon.