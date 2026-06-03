At least 63 people were injured in the latest Iranian attack at Kuwait airport. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. Among the injured were travelers, airport employees and other civilians.

Some of them had lost limbs as a result of the explosions, others had suffered brain haemorrhages or broken bones. Seven of the injured have so far undergone emergency surgery. Two dozen ambulances were deployed at the airport to treat the victims and take them to hospitals, the spokesman said.

At least one person was killed in the attack. The airport has come under fire several times during the Iran war and has now been hit again. Pictures taken after the attack today showed a destroyed airport hall as well as thick smoke and fire.

Kuwait and Iran are only a few hundred kilometers apart as the crow flies. The small Gulf state is therefore an easy target for Tehran and has reported hundreds of Iranian attacks with drones and missiles since the start of the war at the end of February. These have hit civilian areas, infrastructure and also US military facilities and the US embassy.