In Sinaloa, Mexico, more than a dozen people have been killed in a gun battle between police and suspected members of a drug cartel. Nine kidnap victims have been freed.

In Mexico, more than a dozen suspected cartel members have been killed in a gun battle in Sinaloa.

Police freed nine kidnap victims and arrested four suspects.

The conflict in the Sinaloa cartel is exacerbating the violence in the region. Show more

According to the authorities, more than a dozen suspected members of a drug cartel in Mexico have been killed in a gun battle with the police. According to Sinaloa's security minister, Omar García Harfuch, the incident took place on Monday (local time) in Guasave in the north-west of the state.

According to the report, patrolling security forces were attacked by gunmen hiding under a bridge. The officers responded with gunfire.

Four more suspects were arrested after the deadly exchange of fire. According to the minister, nine people kidnapped by the drug gang were also freed. The officers also confiscated seven cars, weapons and tactical equipment.

Mexico has been suffering from the violence of the powerful drug cartels for many years. According to official figures, almost 450,000 murders have been recorded in the country since the start of a controversial military operation to combat drugs in 2006.

Almost 2000 people are missing

The state of Sinaloa has been particularly affected with at least 1,700 deaths since a conflict between rival factions of the notorious Sinaloa cartel escalated more than a year ago. Among the victims of the violence are 57 minors and almost 2,000 people are missing.

The war within the cartel began after the arrest of drug boss Ismael Zambada. The drug lord, also known as "El Mayo", is imprisoned in the USA; he founded the Sinaloa cartel in the 1990s together with Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is also imprisoned in the USA.

"El Chapo" is serving a life sentence in the USA for drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons offenses. After his extradition to the USA in 2016, his sons took over the leadership of the cartel.