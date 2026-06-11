Vocational training remains by far the most important educational path after compulsory schooling: 63 percent of young people are considering it. Of the approximately 74,000 apprenticeship positions offered, 68 percent have already been filled.

Demand for apprenticeships is currently particularly high in the health and social services sectors, among others. (Stock image)

According to the Transition Barometer published Thursday by the State Secretariat for Education, Research, and Innovation, a total of 57 percent of young people have a confirmed plan for the period following the summer break. The approximately 98,000 young people who will be choosing a training path in the spring of 2026 are, in some cases, interested in multiple options.

According to these figures, 63 percent are considering basic vocational training. 43 percent are interested in a high school diploma or a specialized secondary school, while bridge programs (14 percent) and gap years (11 percent) are mentioned significantly less often. Basic commercial training and careers in the health and social sectors remain particularly in demand.