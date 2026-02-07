The mortician left around 200 bodies to decompose in a dilapidated building for years. (symbolic image) sda

A funeral director in Colorado has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for leaving around 200 bodies to decompose for years and selling relatives fake ashes.

A funeral director in Colorado left around 200 bodies to decompose instead of cremating them.

For money, he sold dry concrete to relatives as supposed ashes.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for this. Show more

A court in the US state of Colorado has handed down a long prison sentence to a funeral director who left around 200 bodies to decompose in a dilapidated building for years instead of cremating them. According to investigators, Jon H. collected money from the grieving families, gave them dry concrete and made them believe it was the ashes of their dead loved ones.

Judge Eric Bentley sentenced him to 40 years in prison on Friday (local time). Surviving relatives had demanded the maximum sentence of 50 years and described H. as a "monster" whose actions had given them nightmares.

The businessman and his wife were accused of dumping 189 bodies in the building in the small town of Penrose, southwest of Colorado Springs, since 2019. The fraud came to light when neighbors complained about an acrid stench in 2023. Authorities found bodies stacked all over the building, some of which were crawling with insects. Some of the remains were so decomposed that they could no longer be identified.

Ex-couple agreed on a plea bargain

H. and his ex-wife Carie H., who had helped run the funeral home, pleaded guilty to around 200 counts of desecration of corpses as part of a plea bargain in December. They were obviously driven by greed, said prosecutor Shelby Crow. Accordingly, the defendants demanded more than 1200 dollars (around 1000 euros) per customer.

During the years in which they left the bodies to rot in the building, they lived in luxury, according to court documents. The money the former couple spent on luxury goods would have covered the cost of cremating all the bodies many times over, Crow explained.

H.'s defense unsuccessfully requested a prison sentence of 30 years. His lawyer argued that it was not a violent crime and that his client had no previous convictions.

Mother "treated like yesterday's garbage"

Several surviving relatives testified at the trial, including Kelly Mackeen, who had hired H.'s company to bury her mother. "I am a daughter whose mother was treated like yesterday's garbage and dumped in a place where she rotted with hundreds of others," Mackeen said. Others said they have been plagued by nightmares of rotting corpses and maggots since the defendants' schemes were uncovered.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Bentley told H. that he had caused "unspeakable and incomprehensible" damage. "I personally believe that every one of us, every human being, is good at our core. But we live in a world that puts that belief to the test every day - and (...) your crimes put that belief to the test."

Convicted man is contrite

H. apologized and declared that he would regret his actions for the rest of his life. "I had so many opportunities to put an end to everything and walk away, but I didn't," he said. "My mistakes will reverberate for a generation. Everything I did was wrong."

The sentence for his ex-wife is due to be announced at the end of April. She faces 25 to 35 years in prison.

In federal proceedings, H. and his ex-wife also pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining 900,000 dollars from coronavirus aid for small businesses. H. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for this, while Carie H. has yet to be sentenced. The agreement from the trial concerning the desecration of corpses stipulates that the prison sentence in the state of Colorado will be served concurrently with the sentence imposed at federal level.