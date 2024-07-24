10.19 a.m.

Moscow and Kiev are overrunning each other with drones and missiles

Russia and Ukraine have once again attacked each other with drones and missiles.

"Tonight, the city of Sudzha was shelled from Ukraine," announced the acting governor of the Russian region of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, on Telegram. Several residential buildings were severely damaged and at least five people were injured.

🔥💥 Sudzha, Kursk region



+ BAVOVNA at "Avangard" plant in Bashkortostan, that produces defense materials. pic.twitter.com/07ugN4G7sV — MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) August 6, 2024

Smirnov also published pictures of the affected houses. The authorities in the neighboring Belgorod region also reported damage to buildings and cars. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 34 Ukrainian drones were shot down during the night and morning hours.

The Ukrainian air force announced that the Russian military had fired four ballistic missiles and two air-to-ground missiles at targets in Ukraine. Only two of the ballistic missiles were shot down. A video circulating on social networks showed a presumably damaged Russian missile falling and exploding in the eastern Kiev suburb of Browary.

‼️ In Brovary the Kyiv region of Ukraine, a video of a rocket falling in the area of ​​the Terminal shopping center. pic.twitter.com/bLmhn2Zvjg — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) August 6, 2024

According to reports, the Russian army also deployed 15 combat drones on targets in the areas of Kiev, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi. All of them are said to have been intercepted. Nevertheless, according to the authorities, there was damage in the Kiev area due to falling debris.

The Ukrainian military did not provide any clear information about the ballistic missiles used by Russia. It could have been either Russian Iskander missiles or KN-32 missiles from North Korea.

The day before, a Ukrainian portal specializing in military analysis had reported, citing its own sources, that Russia had again fired North Korean missiles in the direction of Bila Zerkwa near Kiev at the end of July. According to Ukrainian sources, KN-32 missiles were used against targets in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in February.

According to Western and Ukrainian reports, Russia has long been relying on arms supplies from Iran and North Korea due to a lack of its own resources.