Several arson attacks targeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have been traced to a Russian online sabotage network. According to BBC investigations, the mastermind is a young Russian diplomat with ties to the highest echelons of power in Moscow.

A 22-year-old Ukrainian construction worker is said to be responsible for three arson attacks linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He was recruited by a Russian diplomat.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian diplomat is said to be behind several arson attacks on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s private property.

According to BBC research, the man recruited individuals for the attacks via social media and the messaging app Telegram.

A British court has found two individuals involved in the arson attacks guilty.

A British court has found two men guilty in connection with arson attacks on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s private property. The court ruled on Monday that 22-year-old Ukrainian construction worker Roman Lavrynovych and 27-year-old Romanian citizen Stanislav Carpiuc were guilty of conspiracy to cause damage by arson. The court also convicted the 22-year-old of arson and reckless endangerment of human life. A third defendant was acquitted.

🚨 Russia is at war with the UK.

In May 2025, agents recruited by the Russian intelligence services set fire to Prime Minister Starmer's home on Countess Road in Kentish Town, another property he owns, and a car he had recently sold.https://t.co/9r2djA1jOE — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 15, 2026

The fires in May of last year damaged two houses and a car. Starmer lived in one of the houses before he became prime minister. He was formerly a co-owner of the other. The car had belonged to Starmer before the politician sold it. No one was injured.

Russian Diplomat as Mastermind

According to the indictment, a Russian-speaking individual who went by the name “El Money” offered Lavrynovych money via the messaging app Telegram to set the buildings on fire and obtain video footage as evidence to be published online.

As reported by the BBC, the mastermind is said to be the young Russian diplomat Yevgeny Lyuchin. He is reportedly 23 years old and the son of a high-ranking Russian official—and thus close to the highest circles of power in Moscow. In exchange for further attacks, “El Money” is said to have offered the Ukrainian Lavrynovych Russian citizenship.

The BBC further reports that the arson attacks “were part of a widespread campaign of sabotage, provocation, and lies that extended into the Russian state.”

The defendant admitted to setting the fires. He said he needed the 3,000 pounds (about 3,200 Swiss francs) he was offered to pay for his father’s medical treatment. Furthermore, “El Money” had threatened him and given him detailed instructions. He himself did not know until after the fires who owned the targets of the attacks.

The head of the London Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit, Helen Flanagan, said: “The objective was clearly to intimidate the Prime Minister and instill fear, as well as to carry out an attack on the United Kingdom.”