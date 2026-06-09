An appeals court in Moscow has confirmed the sentence against the German satirist Jacques Tilly, who was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for his carnival floats.

ARCHIVE - A themed float in Düsseldorf shows Russian President Putin kneeling on the ground in a military outfit and placing his hands on the head of Russian Patriarch Kirill. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa

Judge Vladimir Ussov read out the decision of the three-judge panel this morning, stating that the defense's appeal against the verdict had been rejected and the sentence confirmed.

Public defender Natalia Dudkina justified the appeal in court by arguing that Tilly's guilt had not been examined by a psychiatric expert during the investigations. In her plea at the beginning of April, she had asked for Tilly to be acquitted for lack of evidence.

"It was my legal duty as a defense lawyer to appeal against this verdict," she told the German Press Agency in the courtroom. She again complained that she had not been able to make contact with Tilly himself. Russia had issued an international wanted notice for him, she said.

Defense: Case now closed

The case is now closed unless the sculptor himself makes contact and asks for the case to be brought before the next instance, said Dudkina. The public prosecutor's office, which had largely prevailed with its demand for punishment, waived its right to appeal.

"The case is now closed. I see no reason to prolong this absurd show trial. The verdict is a farce anyway. It will not affect our satirical work in the carnival. We will continue as before," said Tilly when asked by the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf.

Tilly had repeatedly stated that he himself had never been informed by the Russian judiciary about the investigations against him. Employees of the German Embassy were now also observing the appeal proceedings - as they have the entire court process this year.

In April, a court in Moscow ruled that Tilly was guilty of offending religious feelings and spreading false news about the Russian armed forces with his depictions in the Düsseldorf Rose Monday parade. Tilly had repeatedly satirically denounced Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and the war he had ordered in Ukraine. The Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill was also mocked.

Tilly: "I take it in my stride"

Tilly said before the start of the appeal process that he would have to live with the condemnation and that he was managing quite well. It is part of the satirist's business to get very harsh reactions from time to time. "That's priced in. I take it rather calmly - how else am I supposed to take it?"

There was also repeated talk of insulting Russian President Putin during the trial. This accusation was no longer made on the day of the verdict in April. The criminal offense under which Tilly was convicted prohibits defamation of Russian state organs, including the armed forces and Kremlin leader Putin.

One of Tilly's works in particular was the subject of the Moscow trial. His carnival float from 2024 with figures of Putin in uniform and Patriarch Kirill performing homosexual oral sex was described in great detail several times during the trial.

Artist need not fear extradition

Many opponents of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin have already been sentenced in Russia following such accusations of allegedly denigrating the army. The decisions have been criticized internationally as unjust verdicts of Russian arbitrary justice.

Tilly does not have to fear extradition from Germany to Russia. However, he may encounter problems when traveling to countries that extradite criminals wanted by Moscow to Russia.

The German government criticized the judge's ruling in April as an "absurd spectacle". "The conviction of Jacques Tilly shows that the criminalization and persecution of freedom of expression by the Russian government continues unabated - but now also increasingly abroad," said the German ambassador, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, in Moscow. Germany, however, is committed to the freedom of art.

Putin always a motif at Tilly

Tilly is known for its bitingly satirical themed floats in the Düsseldorf Rose Monday parade. His motifs regularly appear on the front pages of the German and international press in the days following carnival. He has already dedicated several of his floats to Putin. One work shows the head of the Kremlin in a Ukrainian bathtub - bathing in blood.

This year, there was a float with a view of the trial in Moscow - a sculpture of Putin in uniform spears the Düsseldorf carnival figure Hoppeditz with a sword.

On one day of the trial, a prosecutor also read out interview statements by Tilly from the investigation files regarding his criticism of Putin's war against Ukraine. This repeatedly involved accusations against the Russian armed forces for the killing of Ukrainian civilians. According to the investigation files, Tilly is accused not least of hatred of Russians.