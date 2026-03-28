Russian MPs have been given socks with President Donald Trump's portrait as a gift during their first visit to the US in more than ten years. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

Despite sanctions in the wake of the Russian war of aggression, Moscow MPs are traveling to the USA. There is talk of a "historic visit" in the Kremlin. And there are also gifts.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian MPs paid their first visit to the USA in more than ten years.

They arrived at the invitation of US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

As a gift, they received socks with a portrait of US President Donald Trump. Show more

On their first visit to the USA in more than ten years, Russian MPs have drawn a positive conclusion. As a gift, they received socks with a portrait of the Republican, which are popular with fans of US President Donald Trump. The meeting at the invitation of Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna was a step forward, although not yet a full resumption of contacts, said Vyacheslav Nikonov, a Duma deputy from the Kremlin party United Russia.

The Russian MPs had received exemptions for the trip despite the sanctions in place due to the war of aggression against Ukraine. Trump's government had given the green light for this dialog, even though the trip was officially of a private nature, the Moscow newspaper Kommersant reported. There was talk in the Kremlin of a "historic visit".

Today, for the first time in close to a 1/4 century, 5 members of Congress (bipartisan) met with 5 members of the Russian Duma to discuss peace and bilateral relations. As representatives of the world’s two greatest nuclear super powers, we owe our citizens open dialogue, ideas,… pic.twitter.com/Dv9eMP9e3C — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 26, 2026

"As representatives of the two largest nuclear powers in the world, we owe our citizens an open dialog, new ideas and open communication," wrote Republican Luna on X. The politician from Florida is known as a supporter of Trump and a critic of US aid to Ukraine. "We will continue to promote this dialog and work for peace to support this administration's efforts for peace as well as economic opportunity," she said.

Exchange of gifts shows rapprochement

Nikonov said that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine had been discussed. Other topics included the resumption of air traffic, economic relations in general and the possible future lifting of sanctions. The Russians are now hoping for a return visit by US delegates in May.

According to the Russians, this was the first major visit by a State Duma delegation since 2014. "And the exchange of gifts - from commemorative coins to socks with the portrait of the 47th US president - showed that relations between the parliamentarians of the two countries are showing signs of a cautious but tangible rapprochement in the spirit of the summit in Anchorage," wrote Kommersant.

Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin met in Anchorage in August and reaffirmed the goal of a rapprochement between their countries. Trump is committed to ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for over four years - but so far without resounding success.