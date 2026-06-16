Ukraine launched another large-scale drone attack on Russia overnight. An oil refinery in Moscow was hit, and several airports had to temporarily suspend operations.

According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russia’s air defense shot down about 60 Ukrainian drones in the capital, Moscow. Sobyanin reported that one drone struck a structure on the grounds of an oil refinery in Moscow. No one was injured. Emergency crews are currently clearing debris from the downed drones. Air traffic was restricted at the capital’s four airports due to the drone alert.

First, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended operations; later, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports also halted takeoffs and landings. During the holiday season, Russians are now experiencing numerous flight cancellations and delays almost daily. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this morning that a total of 172 drones had been shot down over various regions. The ministry did not provide details on hits or damage.

Oil depot in southern Russia on fire

Ukrainian drone attacks once again targeted oil industry facilities critical to Russia’s war economy. In southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, an oil depot in the settlement of Poltavskaya was hit and caught fire, authorities reported. A local road was also closed as a result of the attack. Unverified video footage of a large cloud of smoke initially circulated on social media.

With these attacks on the Russian oil industry, Ukraine aims to disrupt military supply lines and also target energy exports, which funnel billions into the country’s war chest. The attacks on refineries and fuel depots have already led to gasoline shortages in many places. In addition, gas prices are rising.