The Ministry of Defense in Moscow released a video showing the general during a helicopter flight into the frontline area and at a command point during a briefing of the Army Group Center. According to the ministry, Gerasimov inspected the fulfillment of combat tasks by troops in the Pokrovsk region.
According to observers, Gerasimov's visit could indicate that Moscow is dissatisfied with the progress of its own units in the region. According to the Ministry of Defense, he was also at the front last week during an inspection of Army Group West. The last visit before that was three months ago.
Pokrovsk is a city located at a strategically important transportation hub in the west of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. It has been heavily contested for months and is now almost completely destroyed. The Ukrainian defenders were able to slow down the advance of the Russian occupiers on the city. However, the troops controlled by Moscow have managed to advance in the north and especially in the south of the city, threatening to encircle the city.