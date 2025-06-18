Moscow's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov has announced that he will wipe out all Ukrainian fighters in the Russian region of Kursk. (archive picture) Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

According to information from Moscow, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has inspected the advance of his own occupation forces in eastern Ukraine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov has inspected troops near Pokrovsk, indicating Moscow's possible dissatisfaction with the front line.

Pokrovsk in the west of the Donetsk region is strategically important and has been heavily contested for months; the city is currently threatened with encirclement.

Despite Russian advances in the north and south of the city, Ukrainian units have so far been able to prevent a complete advance. Show more

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow released a video showing the general during a helicopter flight into the frontline area and at a command point during a briefing of the Army Group Center. According to the ministry, Gerasimov inspected the fulfillment of combat tasks by troops in the Pokrovsk region.

According to observers, Gerasimov's visit could indicate that Moscow is dissatisfied with the progress of its own units in the region. According to the Ministry of Defense, he was also at the front last week during an inspection of Army Group West. The last visit before that was three months ago.

Hardly any progress for the Russians for months

Pokrovsk is a city located at a strategically important transportation hub in the west of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. It has been heavily contested for months and is now almost completely destroyed. The Ukrainian defenders were able to slow down the advance of the Russian occupiers on the city. However, the troops controlled by Moscow have managed to advance in the north and especially in the south of the city, threatening to encircle the city.