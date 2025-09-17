The carriers of the chikungunya virus, the Asian tiger mosquitoes, have also been present in Switzerland for several years. (archive picture) Keystone

The chikungunya virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, has been spreading rapidly in northern Italy since the beginning of August. Verona in particular is now considered a hotspot - the number of cases is also rising in the south of France.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In northern Italy, 46 local infections with chikungunya have been confirmed since August 6.

Verona in Veneto and Emilia-Romagna are particularly affected, and several public festivals have been canceled.

There are also many cases in the south of France, with 71 infections already registered in Antibes near Nice. Show more

In northern Italy, the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus is spreading rapidly. Since the first local case on August 6, 46 local infections have now been confirmed.

The regions of Emilia-Romagna and Veneto are particularly affected. Most cases have been reported in the province of Verona. The city is considered a particular hotspot and is now carrying out large-scale disinfection measures against the insects. The authorities are warning against large gatherings of people.

Several planned public festivals have already been canceled. Chikungunya is not transmissible from person to person.

Origin still unclear

The experts in the Veneto region are still trying to clarify the origin of this outbreak, as it is exclusively local cases - i.e. people who have not returned from risk areas abroad. Due to the expected gradual cooling of temperatures, it is assumed that the spread of the outbreaks will decrease.

The Italian Institute of Health is calling on the population to avoid standing water (e.g. in flower pots or in cemeteries) in order to stop the spread of mosquitoes. According to the ISS health institute, more than 200 people across Italy have contracted chikungunya. There have been no deaths so far.

Also in the south of France

Meanwhile, the south of France is also battling chikungunya. Here, the town of Antibes near Nice has become a hotspot with 71 cases, most of which have occurred in the north of the municipality, near the highway.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the virus is generally harmless. However, fever and severe joint pain can persist for weeks to months in many of those affected. Severe cases are rare, but occur particularly in older people or those with severe previous illnesses. There is currently no approved vaccination against chikungunya in Switzerland.