The fire department was called out. (symbolic image). Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

A tradesman has caused a large-scale fire department operation in a retirement home near Ulm. He accidentally used moth spray too early.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fire department was called out to a major operation near Ulm (Germany) on Wednesday evening.

The reason was a moth spray. Show more

The use of moth spray in a retirement home in Ehingen, Baden-Württemberg, led to a major fire department operation. On Wednesday evening, the fire brigade deployed four emergency vehicles after being alerted by a fire alarm, according to the police in Ulm. The trigger was probably a breakdown in communication between a janitor and a tradesman.

The tradesman was supposed to activate the professional moth spray that emits smoke. The janitor was therefore asked to temporarily deactivate the fire alarm system. It was unclear whether the tradesman started the spray too early or whether the janitor wanted to switch off the system too late.