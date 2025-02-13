Mother (37) and child (2) die

Sunday, February 16, 11:09 a.m.

Following the attack, relatives of the victims have now spoken out. Pia Bayer/dpa

Following the attack in Munich, the families of the two deceased have spoken out against the instrumentalization of the deaths of their mother and daughter. They do not want their deaths to be used "to stir up hatred", according to a statement from relatives and friends published on the Munich city website.

The "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had previously reported on this. The two-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother were so seriously injured in the attack on Thursday that they died in hospital on Saturday. At least 37 other people were injured.

"Amel was a person who stood up for justice", the statement said of the 37-year-old. She "was active for solidarity, equality and stood up for workers' rights and against xenophobia and exclusion. It was very important to her to pass these values on to her daughter," the family writes. "Amel was born in Algeria and came to Germany when she was four years old." She studied environmental protection and had been living in Munich since 2017, most recently with her husband and daughter Hafsa. She worked as an engineer for the city.

In their statement, the family and friends thanked the aid workers and doctors for their sympathy and solidarity. They do not wish to comment further.