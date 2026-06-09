The mother was arrested after the incident. KEYSTONE

The discovery of a baby's arm has triggered one of the most disturbing criminal cases in the Czech Republic in recent years. A 35-year-old woman is suspected of murder. Investigators are looking into indications that she may have killed her newborn baby and fed the remains to dogs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The arm of a dead newborn baby has been found in a small Czech town.

Police have arrested the child's 35-year-old mother on suspicion of particularly serious murder.

According to media reports, investigators are looking into the possibility that the baby's remains were fed to dogs. Show more

A gruesome discovery is currently shaking the Czech Republic. In the West Bohemian town of Kynšperk nad Ohří, around 20 kilometers from the German border, a woman discovered the hand and arm of a dead newborn baby on a piece of land.

The discovery triggered a large-scale police operation. Investigators searched the surrounding area for days, combing through gardens and searching garbage containers throughout the street. However, no other body parts were initially found.

Mother arrested

The investigation finally led to a 35-year-old woman who lives with her partner in his parents' house.

She was arrested on Friday. The Czech police confirmed that the woman is being investigated on suspicion of particularly serious murder.

According to local media, neighbors reported that the woman was visibly pregnant until recently. Shortly afterwards, her baby bump suddenly disappeared without anyone seeing a newborn.

Investigators follow disturbing trail

Reports in the newspaper "Deník" are particularly shocking. According to this, investigators are looking into the suspicion that the woman may have fed the baby's remains to dogs.

This theory has not yet been officially confirmed. However, it could explain why hardly any other traces of the newborn have been found despite intensive searches.

The investigators are currently not commenting on possible motives. The exact circumstances surrounding the pregnancy, birth and death of the child are also still being investigated.