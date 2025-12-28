A mother and her daughter presumably died of food poisoning after a Christmas dinner. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

A family falls ill after a Christmas dinner, mother and daughter die. Fish poisoning is suspected. Some things are unclear. For example, why did the clinic send the patients home first?

A tragic end to the holidays for a family in Italy: a 15-year-old girl and her mother are believed to have died of food poisoning in Campobasso in the Molise region. A spokeswoman for the local police confirmed corresponding Italian media reports. The girl died during the night, the mother in the morning. An investigation is currently underway.

The exact reasons for the death of the girl and her mother are still unclear. In order to clarify the cause of death beyond doubt, the results of the autopsy, which has already been ordered, must be awaited, the spokeswoman said. A whole series of things need to be clarified.

Previously presented in the emergency room

The family had already presented to the hospital's emergency room twice before, but had been sent home again - with a diagnosis of food poisoning, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. It was suspected that a fish dish at Christmas dinner was the cause. The father is also ill. According to Ansa, he is still in hospital but may be transferred to Rome.

The case was received with shock in the region. "It is a tragedy that leaves us speechless," Antonio Tommasone, mayor of Pietracatella, where the family lived, told Ansa.