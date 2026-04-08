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False suspicions for months Mother and daughter die after Christmas dinner - only now is the gruesome truth coming to light

Sven Ziegler

8.4.2026

Mother and daughter died at Christmas dinner.
Mother and daughter died at Christmas dinner.
X

A 15-year-old girl and her mother die after a Christmas dinner in Italy. Investigators were in the dark for months - now it is clear: the two were poisoned with ricin. In the investigators' sights: enemies of the father.

08.04.2026, 10:52

08.04.2026, 10:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After a Christmas dinner in the southern Italian municipality of Pietracatella, a 15-year-old girl and her mother died - it is now clear that they were poisoned with ricin.
  • The father, a former mayor, survived seriously ill; his toxicology test was negative.
  • The public prosecutor's office is investigating two counts of murder against persons unknown - the focus is on possible enemies from the ex-politician's past.
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It started with nausea after eating. When 15-year-old Sara Di Vita suddenly felt unwell shortly after Christmas, the family initially thought it was spoiled fish. A few days later, the girl collapsed - and died. Her mother Antonella (50), who had been at the table with her, did not survive either. Only the father, 55-year-old Giovanni Di Vita, former mayor of the small municipality of Pietracatella in the southern Italian region of Molise, survived - albeit seriously ill.

For months, investigators assumed that he had food poisoning. Now the turning point: Traces of ricin have been found in Sara's blood and in one of her mother's hair, according to the police. The poison extracted from the castor oil plant is considered a biological weapon - even a tiny amount is enough to cause a person's organs to shut down. It is difficult to detect, especially in retrospect.

Father suspected - but tested negative

The public prosecutor's office is now investigating two counts of murder against persons unknown. There are no suspects so far, although according to "Vanity Fair Italia", only the father was present at the Christmas dinner apart from the family members. However, his toxicology test came back negative.

It is also unclear where the food came from and who had access to the house during the holidays. The property is still seized. The elder daughter Alice (19) was not present at the meal.

The motive remains a mystery. It is not even certain whether all family members were deliberately poisoned. Investigators are focusing on "old tensions" from the former mayor's time in office - there are said to have been "long-standing public conflicts". Was Giovanni Di Vita the real target?

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