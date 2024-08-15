The women were killed by a toxic mixture while cleaning the toilet. (symbolic picture) Carola Frentzen/dpa

A mother and her two daughters try to clean a blocked toilet. Afterwards, all three die for a reason.

According to the police, they used sulphuric acid and caustic soda.

Three women have died in Thailand while trying to clean a blocked toilet pipe. A 60-year-old woman and her 34 and 25-year-old daughters had used sulphuric acid and caustic soda - a deadly mixture, according to the police. The accident occurred on Monday in the province of Chon Buri, south-east of Bangkok.

The family had used an unapproved sulphuric acid product in the room, which was only 1.20 meters wide and 2.50 meters long and had only a small ventilation hole, the "Bangkok Post" newspaper quoted Trairong Phiwpan from the police forensics department as saying. Together with the caustic soda, toxic fumes were released.

Police warn the public

The victims were only found lifeless some time later. Their mouths were full of saliva and their fingertips and lips were dark green in color. One of the women was already dead, the other two were later pronounced dead in hospital. The police launched an investigation and urgently warned the public against using the dangerous chemical mixture.

