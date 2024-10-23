A mother and her two young sons died at the scene of the accident. dpa

A pedestrian and her young sons are hit by a car in Esslingen near Stuttgart, all three die at the scene of the accident. The interrogation of the driver is intended to clarify unanswered questions.

A pedestrian and her young sons are hit by a car in Esslingen near Stuttgart, all three die at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, several members of the emergency services also had to be treated. Some of them burst into tears at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the devastating accident in Esslingen near Stuttgart, which claimed the lives of a pedestrian and her two children, is still unclear. The mother and her sons, aged three and six, were hit by a car on the sidewalk on Tuesday. They died at the scene of the accident due to their serious injuries. The 54-year-old driver of the car had previously skidded and veered off the road to the right onto the sidewalk.

By order of the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office, an expert was also called in to clarify the course of the accident and the cause. The 39-year-old mother and her two children were probably alone on the sidewalk, a traffic police spokesperson said late in the evening. "At the moment, there is nothing to suggest that it was a deliberate act," said a police spokesman early on Wednesday morning.

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries of as yet unclear extent, according to the police. In addition, his car probably collided with another car, whose driver was also taken to hospital. Neither of them suffered life-threatening injuries. According to the police spokesperson, the 54-year-old had not yet been questioned by late Tuesday evening. He will be spoken to as soon as this is possible.

Witnesses to the accident wanted

In addition to numerous members of the police, fire department and ambulance service, several chaplains were also on site. They looked after witnesses and relatives, some of whom also received medical treatment. Witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the police.

According to the police, some members of the emergency services also had to be treated. Some of them burst into tears at the scene of the accident.

