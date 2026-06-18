The one-year-old died at the scene. (File photo) dpa

Why did a little girl die in a car near Schorndorf? An autopsy is expected to provide answers to several questions.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Schorndorf near Stuttgart, a girl about 20 months old was found dead in a car.

According to current information, the mother is believed to have left her daughter in the vehicle for hours.

An autopsy will now determine whether the heat or other health-related causes led to the child’s death. Show more

According to police, if a toddler is found dead in a car, the girl’s autopsy could take place as early as this week. A specific date has not yet been set—but a spokesperson said it cannot be ruled out that an autopsy on the body found in Schorndorf near Stuttgart could take place later today or on Friday.

The mother is said to have left the approximately 20-month-old girl in the car for hours on that hot Wednesday. It was not until the afternoon that the 44-year-old discovered her lifeless daughter. The police spokesperson did not provide any details this morning regarding the investigation into the woman. If suspicions that she left the child in the car are further substantiated, various negligence charges could be considered. The mother has not yet been arrested.

Did the heat play a role?

Among other things, it will need to be determined to what extent the heat may have played a role or whether other health-related factors could have led to the girl’s death. It was also initially unclear what circumstances, according to the woman’s account, led her to leave her child in the car for such a long time. This is part of the questioning, a police spokesperson said in the evening.

According to police, an emergency physician and paramedics immediately attempted to resuscitate the child after she was found. However, the one-year-old died at the scene, police reported. The Waiblingen newspaper was the first to report on the incident.

The town of Schorndorf, with a population of about 42,000, is located in the eastern suburbs of the state capital of Baden-Württemberg in the Rems-Murr district. It is about 30 kilometers from Stuttgart.