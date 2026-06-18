Why did a little girl die in a car near Schorndorf? An autopsy is expected to provide answers to several questions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Schorndorf near Stuttgart, a girl about 20 months old was found dead in a car.

According to current information, the mother is believed to have left her daughter in the vehicle for hours.

An autopsy will now determine whether the heat or other health-related causes led to the child’s death.

A tragic incident has shaken the town of Schorndorf near Stuttgart. A 20-month-old girl died there in a parked car. The Stuttgart District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into the child’s mother on charges of negligent homicide.

According to authorities, the 44-year-old woman apparently intended to take her daughter to daycare on Wednesday morning. Instead, she is said to have accidentally left the girl in the car. The woman then went to work. It was not until the afternoon that she returned to her vehicle and found the child lifeless.

An autopsy is to determine the exact cause of death

Emergency responders and an emergency physician attempted to resuscitate the girl. However, help came too late. The child died at the scene.

An autopsy will now determine the exact cause of the girl’s death. Among other things, investigators plan to examine the role played by the high temperatures. On Wednesday, the German Weather Service had issued a heat warning for the affected district. Investigators are also looking into whether any underlying health issues might have contributed to the death.

It is also unclear at this time how the mother could have forgotten her daughter in the car for several hours. The police intend to clarify this as part of their ongoing interviews. The woman has not yet been arrested.