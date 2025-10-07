The woman must now spend 5 years in prison. (symbolic image) Monika Skolimowska/dpa

A 35-year-old woman put her newborn baby in the washing machine - the baby died. Now the verdict has been passed.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 35-year-old woman from Albstadt (Germany) put her newborn baby in the washing machine and the child died.

The Hechingen District Court sentenced her to five years and six months in prison for manslaughter.

The woman wanted to conceal the birth, the motive remained unclear according to the court. Show more

A 35-year-old woman in south-west Germany put her newborn baby in the washing machine in March and it died there. The Hechingen District Court has now sentenced her to five years and six months in prison for manslaughter.

According to the court, there was no doubt that the woman did everything she could after the birth to conceal the birth. "Nobody was supposed to know that the child was there," said the presiding judge. However, the motive was not really known.

She had given birth to the baby unnoticed in an apartment in Albstadt that she shared with her partner. The woman is said to have placed the newborn in the washing machine with dirty clothes and closed the drum.

On the same evening - and after the birth - the woman was taken to a clinic due to heavy bleeding, according to the verdict. When asked, she replied several times that she was not pregnant.

Partner turned on washing machine

While she was in the clinic, her partner turned on the washing machine. According to the court, he had no knowledge that the newborn was inside. The baby suffered severe head trauma as a result of the washing process.

"They simply wanted the birth to go undetected," said the judge. This was ultimately more important than caring for the newborn. In doing so, she had accepted that the child would die. Nevertheless, she was one of the women who had suppressed the pregnancy. She should have known that she was pregnant, but completely suppressed it.

Accused: in shock

"I didn't know I was pregnant", said the accused until the end. When the child arrived, she was in shock and thought it was dead.

The public prosecutor had demanded eight years in prison as a sentence for the defendant. The defense, on the other hand, pleaded for three years in prison. The woman had been in a state of shock because she had not known about her pregnancy and had been surprised by the contractions.