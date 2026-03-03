Madeline Staples and her son Macon had to cope with some difficult news. Instagram/madelinestaples

During a routine blood test, a toddler in the USA was unexpectedly diagnosed with leukemia - even before the first symptoms had appeared. His family's life has been upside down ever since.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a routine check-up, the two-year-old boy from Alabama was unexpectedly diagnosed with leukemia.

Just hours after the doctor's appointment, the child was admitted to the pediatric oncology ward.

Despite the distressing diagnosis, mother Madeline Staples describes her son's strength and zest for life as extraordinary. Show more

It was a completely normal visit to the doctor: Madeline Staples from the US state of Alabama took her two-year-old son Macon for a regular check-up - without symptoms, without suspicion. A small prick in the finger, a standard blood test. Nothing more.

"I was in normal mom mode, thinking about naps and snacks," the 35-year-old told Newsweek.

Then she said a sentence that changed everything. "I remember how it felt like the air in the room had disappeared," she says. Her head couldn't comprehend what she was hearing - while her son was still playing happily and smiling.

Surprising cancer diagnosis

Just a few hours later, Macon was in the pediatric oncology ward. Diagnosis: leukemia. Discovered by chance during a routine examination - even before the first signs had appeared. According to his oncologist, it was the first time the disease had been diagnosed during a normal check-up. "It really was a miracle," says Staples. "Our lives were split into a before and after within minutes."

She describes the first few days as a state of emergency. While everything went on outside, her world stood still. Instead of playdates and shopping, it was suddenly all about medical terminology, therapies and decisions. "Those early days were overwhelming in every way," she is quoted as saying by Newsweek.

"His strength leaves me speechless"

Her young son impressed her the most. While adults are plagued by worries, Macon is living in the moment. He survives treatments that would push many adults to their limits - and continues to play shortly afterwards. "His zest for life and his strength leave me speechless," says Staples.

The family faces a long road ahead. According to Staples, her faith, her children and the support of the community give her strength.