Highest warning level for air trafficMount Etna in Sicily has erupted
SDA
26.8.2025 - 01:37
Europe's largest volcano has erupted again. Mount Etna continues to cause unrest on Sicily.
Mount Etna has erupted again on the Mediterranean island of Sicily.
According to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), strong ash emissions were observed at the summit craters of Europe's largest active volcano, the height of which could not be estimated in the evening. The highest warning level was issued for air traffic. Catania's international airport remained open for the time being.
Mount Etna, which is over 3,300 meters high, erupts regularly and is constantly monitored. These so-called strombolian eruptions - explosive eruptions with lava and ash - often provide spectacular images and attract numerous spectators.