ARCHIVE - Plumes of smoke are rising from the volcano Etna. Mount Etna on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily has erupted again. Photo: Giuseppe Distefano/AP/dpa Keystone

Europe's largest volcano has erupted again. Mount Etna continues to cause unrest on Sicily.

According to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), strong ash emissions were observed at the summit craters of Europe's largest active volcano, the height of which could not be estimated in the evening. The highest warning level was issued for air traffic. Catania's international airport remained open for the time being.

Mount Etna, which is over 3,300 meters high, erupts regularly and is constantly monitored. These so-called strombolian eruptions - explosive eruptions with lava and ash - often provide spectacular images and attract numerous spectators.