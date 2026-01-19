A man fell to his death on the Rigi on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon in the area between "Heiligchrüz" and "Felsentor" on Mount Rigi. According to Lucerne police, a report of a lifeless person was received at 2.45 pm.
When the emergency services arrived, the 66-year-old man was found to be dead. According to the information available so far, he left the hiking trail for as yet unexplained reasons, slid down a slope and then fell over a rock face. He sustained fatal injuries in the process.
In addition to the Lucerne police alpine task force, the fire department of the lakeside communities and a helicopter from the Swiss Army and Swiss Air-Rescue were also deployed.