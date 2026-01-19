A man has died on the Rigi (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A 66-year-old man died in an accident on Mount Rigi on Friday. For reasons as yet unexplained, he left the hiking trail and fell into the depths.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lifeless man was found on Mount Rigi on Friday.

The 66-year-old had strayed from the hiking trail and fallen over a rock face.

The circumstances of the accident are still unclear. Show more

A man fell to his death on the Rigi on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon in the area between "Heiligchrüz" and "Felsentor" on Mount Rigi. According to Lucerne police, a report of a lifeless person was received at 2.45 pm.

When the emergency services arrived, the 66-year-old man was found to be dead. According to the information available so far, he left the hiking trail for as yet unexplained reasons, slid down a slope and then fell over a rock face. He sustained fatal injuries in the process.

In addition to the Lucerne police alpine task force, the fire department of the lakeside communities and a helicopter from the Swiss Army and Swiss Air-Rescue were also deployed.