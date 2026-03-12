  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dramatic scene in the video Mountaineer falls and rolls over several times

Nicole Agostini

12.3.2026

On Saturday, two falls occurred on Mount Rysy in Poland. One accident was filmed by another climber's head camera and published on social media.

12.03.2026, 23:10

12.03.2026, 23:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On March 7, 2026, a mountaineer fell down a snow-covered slope on Poland's Mount Rysy and rolled over several times.
  • He escaped with minor injuries.
  • Video footage shows this dramatic fall.
  • Shortly afterwards, a second accident occurred further down the mountainside.
  • A piece of ice fell on a man, who then let his hammer out of his hand and fell as a result.
  • This person was injured in the face and had to .
Show more

A video of a landslide that occurred on March 7, 2026 on Mount Rysy in Poland is circulating on social media. The video shows a man falling down the snow-covered slope and rolling over several times.

The video comes from the head camera of mountaineer Leszek Piszczyk, who shared it on Instagram. He wrote there that the climber involved in the accident had placed one foot incorrectly, lost his balance and then tumbled down the mountain.

Piszczyk was able to help the person immediately. The accident victim sustained minor injuries to one hand and was able to descend the mountain himself.

However, a second accident occurred a short time later: a man who was further down the slope was hit by a piece of ice. He let his hammer out of his hand and then fell.

Climber and eyewitness Leszek Piszczyk was able to help at the scene and then brought the casualty to the rescue services. The man's face was injured in the accident.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Hiked on after rescue. Sneaker climbers rescued at 3000 meters - they only had shorts with them

Hiked on after rescueSneaker climbers rescued at 3000 meters - they only had shorts with them

Fatal accident on the Riffelhorn. German mountaineer (55) dies in fall in the Valais Alps

Fatal accident on the RiffelhornGerman mountaineer (55) dies in fall in the Valais Alps