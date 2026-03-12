On Saturday, two falls occurred on Mount Rysy in Poland. One accident was filmed by another climber's head camera and published on social media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On March 7, 2026, a mountaineer fell down a snow-covered slope on Poland's Mount Rysy and rolled over several times.

He escaped with minor injuries.

Video footage shows this dramatic fall.

Shortly afterwards, a second accident occurred further down the mountainside.

A piece of ice fell on a man, who then let his hammer out of his hand and fell as a result.

This person was injured in the face and had to

A video of a landslide that occurred on March 7, 2026 on Mount Rysy in Poland is circulating on social media. The video shows a man falling down the snow-covered slope and rolling over several times.

The video comes from the head camera of mountaineer Leszek Piszczyk, who shared it on Instagram. He wrote there that the climber involved in the accident had placed one foot incorrectly, lost his balance and then tumbled down the mountain.

Piszczyk was able to help the person immediately. The accident victim sustained minor injuries to one hand and was able to descend the mountain himself.

However, a second accident occurred a short time later: a man who was further down the slope was hit by a piece of ice. He let his hammer out of his hand and then fell.

Climber and eyewitness Leszek Piszczyk was able to help at the scene and then brought the casualty to the rescue services. The man's face was injured in the accident.

