An American set out with two friends to climb Montana's highest peak. Just before reaching the summit, he was the victim of an accident that was as unlikely as it was spectacular.

David Cifaldi made it back down to the valley despite having a puncture in his back.

Drama Just Before the Summit Mountaineer walks 16 kilometers down into the valley with a hole in his back

Here's what it's all about A climber was seriously injured in a severe fall just short of the summit of Granite Peak.

A hiking stick pierced his back, but his vital organs were unharmed.

Despite his injury, he ran 16 kilometers to the hospital and is now recovering. Summary created with

On July 20, at 3:30 a.m., David Cifaldi and two friends began their ascent of Granite Peak (3,901 m), the highest peak in the U.S. state of Montana. Everything went according to plan until they were about 300 meters from the summit—then an accident occurred that the 32-year-old likely survived only by sheer luck.

Jesse Ross, one of Cifaldi’s travel companions, describes the events as follows: “At an altitude of about 3,600 meters, we stopped to plan our ascent to the pass,” Ross said in a fundraiser to cover Cifaldi’s hospital bills.

At that moment, David reportedly stepped on a small, unstable rock, let go of his hiking pole, and fell forward. “He landed in exactly the position that could turn a harmless fall into a serious injury,” Ross said. Specifically: “The pole pierced his back muscles and protruded from both ends.” The two puncture wounds were about 20 centimeters apart.

16 kilometers to the hospital

David Cifaldi, who is trained as a paramedic, nevertheless kept his composure and assessed the extent of his injuries himself. He concluded that, by sheer luck, his lungs were not affected, and there was no severe bleeding either.

According to Ross, instead of waiting for the rescue team, Cifaldi decided to turn back. So, with his walking stick on his back, he hiked about 16 kilometers for more than six hours through snowfields and over boulders before finally reaching the hospital.

The foreign object was removed there. Cifaldi is in stable condition and is recovering.

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