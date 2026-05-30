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Suspected drone sighting Munich Airport briefly closed on Saturday morning

Noemi Hüsser

30.5.2026

A pilot is said to have made "suspicious observations" at Munich Airport. (archive image)
A pilot is said to have made "suspicious observations" at Munich Airport. (archive image)
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Munich Airport was briefly closed on Saturday morning. After the sighting of a suspected drone, the runways were closed for safety reasons.

30.05.2026, 09:42

30.05.2026, 10:31

Munich Airport was briefly closed on Saturday morning. The reason for this was a reported drone sighting in the area of the airport.

As a spokesperson for the federal police told Focus, there had been "suspicious observations by a pilot" at around 9 am. Both runways were then closed for safety reasons.

"No suspicious findings were made during the search by the federal police," a spokesperson told Bild shortly after 10 a.m. Flight operations were resumed.