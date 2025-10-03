Drones at Munich Airport - 3,000 passengers stranded - Gallery 17 flights were canceled at Munich Airport on Thursday evening. Image: dpa The police search was unsuccessful in the evening. Image: dpa Several people had spotted drones over Munich Airport in the evening. (archive picture) Image: dpa Drones at Munich Airport - 3,000 passengers stranded - Gallery 17 flights were canceled at Munich Airport on Thursday evening. Image: dpa The police search was unsuccessful in the evening. Image: dpa Several people had spotted drones over Munich Airport in the evening. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Night-time commotion at Munich Airport: several people reported seeing a drone in the sky. Many flights were canceled. Flight operations have now resumed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After sightings of drones, runways at Munich Airport were closed.

32 flights were canceled or had to be diverted, around 3,000 passengers were affected.

Flight operations have been up and running again since early this morning.

The airport association is calling for clear drone detection and defense by the authorities. Show more

Flight operations at Munich Airport have been up and running again since early this morning. This was announced by the Federal Police. Seventeen flights were canceled on Friday night due to a drone sighting. The disruptions affected around 3,000 passengers. They spent the night in camp beds set up in terminals or in hotels.

Several people had previously reported sightings of drones. German air traffic control then closed the runways. According to the Federal Police, there is still no new investigation. It is not yet clear who could be responsible for the incident.

According to the Federal Police, several people had reported seeing a drone near the airport in the evening. Later, there were also sightings over the airport grounds. It was initially unclear whether it was one or several drones.

As "Bild" writes, the drone alert was larger than initially assumed. According to information from security circles, the objects sighted were "several and larger drones". At least one also had "a larger wingspan".

The authorities have no leads so far. It has not been possible to identify a perpetrator.

32 flights affected

German air traffic control closed the runways late in the evening, it was reported. Officers from the state and federal police monitored the area and searched for flying objects and suspects - without success. A police helicopter was also deployed.

According to the operator, a total of 17 flights were canceled on Thursday evening. One passenger told the German Press Agency that the plane had already been on the runway, but had then taxied back to the terminal. Landings were also no longer possible from around 10.15 p.m.: 15 flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt instead, as the operator wrote on the airport's website.

According to the operator, blankets, drinks and snacks were distributed to the stranded passengers. Cots had also been set up in the terminals.

Several people had spotted drones over Munich Airport in the evening. (archive picture) Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

At Munich Airport, there is a ban on night flights for regular passenger traffic between midnight and 5.00 am. According to the operator, only night airmail and survey flights by German air traffic control are permitted during this time.

The Munich Oktoberfest runs until Sunday. The largest folk festival in the world attracts several million visitors from other cities and countries every year. They could also be affected by the restrictions on air traffic. The Oktoberfest was closed for half a day on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

Airport Association: Air traffic needs clear responsibilities

The Managing Director of the German Airports Association (ADV), Ralph Beisel, said that the incident once again showed how vulnerable air traffic is to illegal drone flights. "Air traffic needs clear responsibilities and effective drone detection and defense." The decision as to whether a drone represents a danger and how it is to be defended against is and remains a sovereign task of the federal and state police.

Drone sightings last week in Schleswig-Holstein

Drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein just last week. The authorities are investigating the suspicion that drones were flown over critical infrastructure, including a power plant in Kiel. The public prosecutor's office in Flensburg opened an investigation against persons unknown on Friday night. Due to the drone overflights, some of which were carried out in a group, there is an initial suspicion of a criminal offense of "security endangering imaging".

Drones have also disrupted air traffic in Denmark several times in the past week, causing uncertainty and chaos.

Number of disruptions involving drones has risen sharply

According to Deutsche Flugsicherung, the number of incidents involving drones at airports in Germany has increased significantly. Just over a week ago, the company, which is wholly owned by the federal government, announced that 144 disruptions caused by drones had already been registered in the current year 2025 up to the end of August.

In the same period last year, there were 113 incidents, and only 99 in 2023. 35 incidents have already been recorded this year at Frankfurt am Main Airport alone, Germany's largest hub.