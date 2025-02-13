11.30 a.m.

The public prosecutor's office speaks of an "Islamist motivation" for the attack

Gabriela Tillmann, senior public prosecutor and counter-extremism officer, explains that the perpetrator lived in a rented apartment and was employed in the security industry, including as a store detective.

He described himself as religious, prayed and regularly attended a mosque. He has no previous convictions. There were proceedings against him in Bavaria for employment office fraud. The reason: he had not deregistered in time. The case was eventually dropped.

On Instagram, he described himself as an athlete, bodybuilder and fitness model. He also posted posts with religious references, the story continues.

After the crime, he shouted "Allahu Akbar". He claimed to have deliberately driven into the demonstration. The car belonged to the perpetrator.

According to the Public Prosecutor General's Office, his reasoning suggests a religious motivation for the crime. The public prosecutor's office also speaks of an "Islamist motivation". At least that is the current status.

However, it also emphasizes that there are no indications of links to terrorist organizations. A current mental disorder is currently not known.

The perpetrator acted alone. He will be brought before the magistrate this afternoon.