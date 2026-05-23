The security situation around the national park, which receives hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, had already made headlines in the past. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

Two dead tourists were discovered in the famous Kruger National Park. The police speak of serious stab wounds and cuts. A murder investigation is now underway.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two safari tourists have been found dead in the Kruger National Park.

The two tourists had severe stab wounds and cuts.

Police in South Africa have launched a murder investigation. Show more

Police in South Africa have launched a murder investigation following the death of two safari tourists in the famous Kruger National Park. A 71-year-old man and a woman, whose identities are still being established, were found on Friday with serious injuries to their upper bodies in the north of the park, according to the Limpopo Provincial Police. The police have not released any information on the nationalities of the two.

The two visitors were last seen on Wednesday at the Pafuri picnic area in the far north of the park. This is where the park borders the neighboring countries of Mozambique and Zimbabwe. When the couple did not return, a search was launched. Other tourists discovered the bodies on a nearby riverbank on Friday afternoon.

Investigation into murder and kidnapping

"Initial investigations revealed that the male deceased had stab wounds to his upper body, while the female deceased had also suffered serious injuries to her upper body, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp object," the police said.

The two men's vehicle is missing. The circumstances of the incident are still unclear and the police have opened two investigations into murder and kidnapping.

The security situation around the national park, which receives hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, had already made headlines in the past after a German holidaymaker was shot dead during an ambush near the park on his way to a safari vacation in 2022.