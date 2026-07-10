Ann Widdecombe was one of the most prominent figures in the Brexit movement. A good ten years after the EU referendum, she was found dead—with severe injuries. What is known?

Here's what it's all about Ann Widdecombe, a staunch Brexit supporter, was found dead at her home with serious injuries.

The politician, who had converted to Catholicism, held ultra-conservative views and supported the reinstatement of the death penalty.

The police are now investigating the case as a murder and, based on the current information, believe the suspected perpetrator is a “white man.” Summary created with

The United Kingdom is puzzled by the death of Ann Widdecombe. The longtime Member of Parliament and staunch Brexit supporter was found dead on Thursday at her home in Haytor, in the English county of Devon. According to police, the 78-year-old had sustained severe injuries. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Based on the current information, police believe the suspected perpetrator is a “white man.” “Our homicide investigation is still in its early stages, but is progressing rapidly,” said Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson, according to the statement.

Every effort is being made to clarify the circumstances and locate the suspected perpetrator as quickly as possible. The police did not initially provide any further details regarding the possible circumstances of the crime.

Interior Minister Mahmood: Circumstances "Extremely Shocking"

Widdecombe served for many years as a Conservative member of the British Parliament and eventually, as a staunch advocate of leaving the EU, served as a member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party. The politician, who had converted to Catholicism, also held ultra-conservative views. For example, she called for the reinstatement of the death penalty and spoke out against same-sex marriage and transgender people’s right to self-determination regarding their gender.

She was no stranger to British entertainment television either: Widdecombe appeared, for example, on the dance show “Strictly Come Dancing” and on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood described the death of the former member of Parliament as “extremely shocking.” “The Interior Ministry is prepared to provide any necessary support for the ongoing investigation,” the Labour politician wrote in an X post. She called on the public to avoid speculation. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his dismay and, according to the PA news agency, called it “very shocking news.”