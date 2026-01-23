Conservative President Nawrocki strips Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest order—due to a historical dispute. Zelenskyy sends the medal back and retorts that Mussolini also received it—and was allowed to keep it. Now Warsaw is firing back—and Moscow is delighted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Volodymyr Zelenskyy has returned Poland’s highest order, which he received in 2023. Other Ukrainians have followed suit and returned their awards as well.

The reason is a dispute with President Karol Nawrocki, who has criticized Kyiv for naming a unit after heroes of the UPA. The UPA fought both Nazis and Soviets and killed tens of thousands of Poles.

Warsaw is now responding to Zelenskyy’s criticism and firing back, while others warn that Moscow, above all, stands to benefit from the dispute.

A dispute between Warsaw and Kyiv over the history of Ukrainian nationalists has escalated—now President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has returned by mail the highest Polish state honor awarded to him in 2023.

He understands that the “Order of the White Eagle” is a special honor, Zelenskyy wrote on X. “It is a symbol of the highest trust of the Republic of Poland.” A number of previous presidents have also declined the order in protest.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy also canceled his participation in a reconstruction conference in Gdańsk.

This follows Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s decision to revoke Zelenskyy’s order amid a dispute over the two countries’ history during World War II. “At the time, we believed that the ‘Order of the White Eagle,’ awarded in 2023, was intended for the Ukrainian people and the army,” Zelenskyy wrote.

No surprise that the populist Polish President that supports every pro-Russian, far-right movement in Europe – from Orban to the Romanian far-right – now allocates all his time to attacking Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MXsEAFQJE7 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 23, 2026

Now, an old historical dispute has escalated. Zelenskyy had sparked the conflict in late May when he bestowed the nickname “Heroes of the UPA” on an army unit. However, this was done at the unit’s request and was not the president’s idea. The decision led to protests in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s Counterattack with Mussolini, the Tsarina, and the Chancellor

Kyiv honors the memory of the underground fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) because they resisted Soviet rule after World War II. During the war, however, these armed fighters carried out massacres of tens of thousands of Poles and Jews in what is now western Ukraine.

Radio Silence: Karol Nawrocki (left) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on December 19, 2025. KEYSTONE

“Today I returned the medal to the Polish president,” Zelenskyy said. He and Ukrainian media posted photos from the Presidential Office’s mailroom in Kyiv showing the medal, packaged and addressed to Nawrocki.

He added: “If, therefore, the view is that this special symbol may remain with (Empress) Catherine II, (Italian dictator) Benito Mussolini, and (former German Chancellor) Gerhard Schröder, then we in Ukraine have no objection,” Zelenskyy continued.

Return to Sender: Zelenskyy posted the image on X, making the tit-for-tat move public. X/@ZelenskyyUa

At the same time, he struck a conciliatory tone. Ukraine would remain open “to all meaningful forms of cooperation” in order to avoid conflicting interpretations of the difficult and painful chapters of their shared past.

The President’s State Secretary Fires Back

Zelenskyy had been awarded Poland’s highest honor in 2023 by Nawrocki’s predecessor, Andrzej Duda, to underscore the friendship between Poland and Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression against Kyiv.

Zelensky:



Without Ukraine, nobody will be able to protect Poland.



It is simply impossible.



If Ukraine does not exist, there will no longer be a protected Poland. pic.twitter.com/Is8sh9QjU9 — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 21, 2026

The Polish president had asserted in a statement that the revocation was “not directed against the Ukrainian nation” and did not alter the strategic orientation of Polish security policy. His State Secretary, Agnieszka Jędrzak, is now responding to Zelenskyy’s accusations on X.

Mussolini and Catherine II—who is decidedly not referred to by the epithet “the Great”—are dead, she noted, and the order cannot be revoked from the deceased. A dig at Kyiv: After all, this fact did not prevent Zelenskyy from accepting the order three years ago. Jędrzak takes an even sharper tone when referring to Putin’s close associate Schröder.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) on January 20, 2022, in Wisla, Poland: President Andrzej Duda will later award his Ukrainian counterpart his country’s highest order. AP

The former chancellor “has never insulted the Polish people as openly as the Ukrainian president has, even if his activities in support of Putin’s Russia must be condemned as harmful to Poland and Europe. Under Schröder’s government in Germany, no monuments to Hitler or Himmler were erected. No unit of the Bundeswehr was named after ‘SS heroes.’”

Budanov: “A Gift for the Moscow Aggressor”

The 43-year-old continues: “You don’t honor the murderers of the ancestors of those who helped you when it was a matter of life and death. If someone extends a hand to you and you willingly take it, you don’t go on to insult the person who helped you.”

Kyiv and Poland are currently moving in different directions—the symbolic photo was taken in Kyiv on June 28, 2025, before Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his then-counterpart Andrzej Duda, KEYSTONE

The state secretary concludes by stating that while the order has been revoked, the helping hand extended to Ukraine has not. But the dispute is already in full swing: Leading Ukrainian politicians and former presidents have also declared, out of solidarity with Zelenskyy, that they are renouncing the state honors bestowed upon them.

He is returning the Golden Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, which he was awarded last year, wrote Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, on Telegram. He described Nawrocki’s action as an unfriendly gesture toward the Ukrainian people.

Russia erase Poland from the map for 123 years.



Russia crushed the Polish uprisings of the 19th century.



Russia pursued policies of Russification against the Polish people.



Soviet Russia attempted to conquer Poland in 1920.



The USSR signed the Molotov, Ribbentrop Pact with… https://t.co/cgqZQvPXhm pic.twitter.com/MMpulZ6S95 — Frid 🇪🇺🦌 (@Frid45) June 22, 2026

“This is undoubtedly a gift to the Moscow aggressor, who will certainly use it against both of our countries,” Budanov said. In fact, the Russian leadership is watching the dispute with satisfaction, as it now sees its criticism of Ukrainian nationalists vindicated by the Polish side as well.

More Ukrainians Return Medals

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also announced that he was returning his award. “The decision to strip the Ukrainian president of the ‘Order of the White Eagle’ is a strategic mistake by the Polish president, from which only Moscow stands to gain,” the minister said on Facebook.

It was took away by our stupid pseudopresident Nawrocki because Zelensky thoughtlessly named a military unit after the heroes of the UPA, which slaughtered 100,000 Polish civilians. This is a main issue that is used by kremlin to divide our nations so both Zelensky and Nawrocki screwed it up. — Kubuś Piekielny 鬼 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@kubuspiekielny.bsky.social) 19. Juni 2026 um 22:20

In protest against Nawrocki’s decision, former Ukrainian heads of state have renounced the honor. According to media reports, former President Leonid Kuchma (1994–2005) announced that he was renouncing the Order of the White Eagle, which he had received in 1997. He expressed his conviction that this “unfriendly move” by President Nawrocki could not destroy the friendship between the two countries.

Former President Viktor Yushchenko (2005–2010) also announced that he would decline the award. Petro Poroshenko (2014–2019) also joined them, describing Nawrocki’s decision as “wrong and unfair to the Ukrainian people.”

🧵 Karol Nawrocki in 2023: "I recognize that Ukrainians have the right to choose their own heroes, whether they consider Stepan Bandera (leader of Ukrainian resistance during WW2) or Roman Shukhevych (Commander of UPA) to be heroes. Poles will not be choosing the namesakes for Ukrainian streets."



[image or embed] — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko.bsky.social) 21. Juni 2026 um 19:07

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had called on Nawrocki and Zelenskyy to exercise restraint. “The conflict between Poland and Ukraine pleases (Kremlin leader Vladimir) Putin and shocks our allies,” he wrote on X. The dispute is escalating just days before a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Poland.

Up to 100,000 Poles Murdered

The massacres of Polish civilians in the region of Volhynia—once part of Poland and now part of Ukraine—during World War II have long strained relations between the two countries. Between 1943 and 1945, the nationalist Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) murdered up to 100,000 Polish men, women, and children.

They hoped to bolster Ukraine’s claim to the territory by staging an uprising against the German occupiers and eliminating the Polish civilian population. Although Ukraine had authorized excavations to search for these Polish victims, the process is proceeding only slowly.