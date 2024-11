Music producer Quincy Jones is dead Paul Buck/EPA/dpa

Music producer Quincy Jones is dead. He was 91 years old.

Among other things, he produced Michael Jackson's hit album "Thriller". Show more

He was a titan of the US music scene, produced Michael Jackson's hit album "Thriller" and worked with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and many others. Time magazine named him one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century.

According to his press spokesman Arnold Robinson, Quincy Jones died on Sunday evening in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles, where he lived, at the age of 91. He was surrounded by his family.