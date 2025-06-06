Team Maga lets the digital fists do the talking.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump have gone from silent estrangement to an open exchange of blows. A feast for meme creators and the social media community.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump have ended their bromance and are taking a swipe at each other on their channels. This delights the online community, which dissects the spectacle with relish in posts and memes.
Now that Musk and Trump have moved on from their silent estrangement to an open exchange of blows, the meme kitchens and post writing rooms are also abuzz.
They are now officially Alien vs Predator.
Or two wrestlers whose fight names have yet to be created.
It will be interesting to see who shares this interpretation of the showdown.
Of course, it's also the turn of those who claim afterwards that they said yes. Take this one, for example:
The Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer finally has something to laugh about again.
Then there are those who just sit back and ask for popcorn.
Even the dead come back to life.
And in this chapter of their story, Trump and Musk are also making people doubt themselves.
Others cleverly make the connection to other topics and remind us of the time in which the Trump-Musk bromance ended.
And when two divorce, a third is left behind and has to choose sides. Yes, who will get JD Vance?
But maybe everything is completely different and the world is once again falling for two gifted manipulators.
The world actually has a few bigger problems. But as the saying goes: everyone loves a fight.
Heads of state in particular, who constantly have to listen to how badly they are doing their job, seem to be enjoying the breather.
Yet Trump has only just prevented a nuclear war. Modi shows his appreciation.
Finally, a bit of history.
The resolution for those who are still looking for the characters in the original: It is Joseph Stalin who had the senior intelligence officer Nikolai Yezhov eliminated after the fact. In the photo and also physically. One of the oldest photomontages in world history.
Josef Stalin (center) and Nikolai Yezhov (right) in a 1930 photograph.
PD/Wikimedia
After the secret service agent fell out of favor, he was canceled in the Soviet manner.
PD/Wikimedia
And finally, this: a pious wish on the good old chalkboard.