Elon Musk and Donald Trump have gone from silent estrangement to an open exchange of blows. A feast for meme creators and the social media community.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elon Musk and Donald Trump have ended their bromance and are taking a swipe at each other on their channels.

This delights the online community, which dissects the spectacle with relish in posts and memes. Show more

Now that Musk and Trump have moved on from their silent estrangement to an open exchange of blows, the meme kitchens and post writing rooms are also abuzz.

They are now officially Alien vs Predator.

Wait... is this the best meme ever made? pic.twitter.com/qmPpO7gPB8 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 5, 2025

Or two wrestlers whose fight names have yet to be created.

It will be interesting to see who shares this interpretation of the showdown.

Of course, it's also the turn of those who claim afterwards that they said yes. Take this one, for example:

It was foretold. pic.twitter.com/Oj909VRL1m — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 5, 2025

The Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer finally has something to laugh about again.

Siri, play “Bad Blood” — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 5, 2025

Then there are those who just sit back and ask for popcorn.

Oh no pic.twitter.com/j2RyOFkLtS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 5, 2025

Even the dead come back to life.

It's great that Musk Vs Trump is free-to-air and not pay-per-view, so we can all enjoy it. #MuskVsTrump pic.twitter.com/B4QBV2iUyq — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) June 5, 2025

And in this chapter of their story, Trump and Musk are also making people doubt themselves.

I cant believe I'm going to type these words in this order but I think Elon should tweet some more right now. — Bigfoot is a Nephilim (@PrettyBadLefty) June 5, 2025

Others cleverly make the connection to other topics and remind us of the time in which the Trump-Musk bromance ended.

This messy Trump-Musk breakup is truly the gayest thing about pride month — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) June 5, 2025

And when two divorce, a third is left behind and has to choose sides. Yes, who will get JD Vance?

Who gets JD Vance in the divorce — PointlessHub (@HubPointless) June 5, 2025

But maybe everything is completely different and the world is once again falling for two gifted manipulators.

The world actually has a few bigger problems. But as the saying goes: everyone loves a fight.

Heads of state in particular, who constantly have to listen to how badly they are doing their job, seem to be enjoying the breather.

Seems like a great time to pull out this meme again 🤣 #muskvstrump pic.twitter.com/w0mV7Q2Vc4 — Deb🐝 🇸🇬 (@intjgamergirl) June 5, 2025

Yet Trump has only just prevented a nuclear war. Modi shows his appreciation.

Breaking: Our PM got these big boys for ceasefire 😜😜😜#trumpvsmusk pic.twitter.com/si3k7t4Tco — Major Madhan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@major_madhan) June 6, 2025

Finally, a bit of history.

The resolution for those who are still looking for the characters in the original: It is Joseph Stalin who had the senior intelligence officer Nikolai Yezhov eliminated after the fact. In the photo and also physically. One of the oldest photomontages in world history.

Josef Stalin (center) and Nikolai Yezhov (right) in a 1930 photograph. PD/Wikimedia

After the secret service agent fell out of favor, he was canceled in the Soviet manner. PD/Wikimedia

And finally, this: a pious wish on the good old chalkboard.