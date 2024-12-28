4.59 pm

US President-elect Donald Trump wants to reverse important decisions made by his predecessor Joe Biden within the first few hours of his inauguration.

"Every radical and senseless executive order of the Biden administration will be rescinded within hours of my swearing in," the Republican said at a rally in front of cheering supporters in the capital Washington. The 78-year-old promised a big wave of resolutions on his first day in office, including on deporting migrants and securing the border.

Two and a half months after the election, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States this Monday in Washington. The ceremony, originally planned on the west side of the Capitol, was moved at short notice to the Dome Hall of the Parliament Building due to the icy cold in the US capital, where there is much less space for guests.

US President-elect Donald Trump told some lies and danced with The Village People at a rally in Washington the day before he was sworn in. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The presidential parade, which traditionally leads past crowds of people from the Capitol to the White House, is now also to take place indoors: in a sports arena in the center of Washington. This is exactly where Trump was celebrated frenetically in front of supporters on the eve of his swearing-in.

The Republican took a dip in the crowd as he entered the hall and shouted to his supporters: "We won!" His fans jeered, danced and cheered. Some of them had queued for eight or nine hours in the cold in sleet and hail to get into the arena.

"We're ready!" Trump fans shouted ecstatically in anticipation of his return to power. The man who will once again be the most powerful man in the world was also in high spirits, joking and dancing somewhat awkwardly with the band Village People to their disco classic "Y.M.C.A." at the end.