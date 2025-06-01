Trump adviser Elon Musk responds to the drug allegations with an angry post on X. Archivbild: Jose Luis Magana/AP/dpa

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has emphatically denied a report about alleged drug use during the 2024 election campaign. "To be clear, I don't do drugs," Musk stated on his online service X over the weekend, emphasizing the word "none" with capital letters.

However, the major donor and later government representative of US President Donald Trump once again admitted that he was prescribed and took ketamine several years ago.

Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.



I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on 𝕏, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2025

Musk now responded in more detail to a report in theNew York Times, which caused a stir in Washington on Friday. Shortly before a joint appearance with Trump at the White House to bid farewell to Musk as government commissioner for cuts in the state apparatus, the newspaper had reported that the Tesla and SpaceX boss had taken so much ketamine during the 2024 election campaign that he had developed bladder problems as a result. Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic that is also popular with drug users.

"'New York Times' lied its ass off"

Musk has now sharply attacked the renowned newspaper once again: "The New York Times lied its ass off," he wrote on his online platform X on Saturday. On Friday, he had only responded curtly to questions from journalists about his drug use. He had merely accused the "New York Times" of false reporting.

Can’t wait until they have to return their Pulitzer for their deliberate lies about the Russia hoax. That will be a good day.https://t.co/bXtmFT7zNQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2025

"Is this the same publication that won the Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate?" Musk asked, referring to the newspaper's reports of Moscow's interference in Trump's 2016 election campaign. "Here we go. Okay. Next question," he then said at the press conference.

Elon Musk is big mad at the New York Times, which dropped a story earlier today on his alleged drug use pic.twitter.com/Y7wdZ4BAqG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2025

The newspaper wrote that Musk's drug use had caused concern. The entrepreneur is also said to have taken ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms and to have traveled with a pillbox last year. According to the New York Times, it is unclear whether Musk also took drugs while working as Trump's government advisor.

Elon Musk used a copious amount of drugs—and travelled with a pill box that appeared to contain Adderall—last year as he ramped up his donations to President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

Read more: https://t.co/DiRy6Mae9B pic.twitter.com/t9jpNjeHlq — Forbes (@Forbes) May 31, 2025

Trump was also asked on Friday whether he was aware of Musk's regular drug use. "I didn't know that" - and he added: "I think Elon is a fantastic guy".

Musk: Ketamine helps with "dark mental holes"

Musk now commented on this by saying that he had tried "prescription" ketamine a few years ago. This was nothing new, he had already commented on this on X before. Regarding his use of ketamine, he explained: "It helps to get out of dark mental holes, but I haven't used it since."

A large black eye on Musk's right eye also attracted attention at the White House on Friday. When asked by reporters what had happened to his eye, the 53-year-old said that his five-year-old son X had given him the black eye. He was joking around with him and said to him: "Go on, hit me in the face. And he did."

Elon Musk with a black eye at the press conference with US President Trump at the White House on Friday. Bild: sda

Musk was responsible for cutting bureaucracy in the Trump administration with his Department of Government Efficiency (Doge). Musk had attracted a great deal of resentment due to the rigid cuts to agencies and ministries. Musk complained that Doge had become a "bogeyman".

He was also criticized for extreme right-wing outbursts, including a gesture that was interpreted as a Hitler salute during an appearance in January, and supported the AfD during the election campaign in Germany. Sales of Tesla cars plummeted and a number of Teslas were set on fire.

There were also difficulties with the online platform X and SpaceX rocket launches. After four months as Trump's special advisor, Musk announced his departure from the government job last week. He wants to devote himself to his companies again.

Musk misses self-imposed targets by far

At the beginning of his work for Trump, Musk had set himself the goal of saving two trillion dollars, but he fell far short of this: according to calculations by the magazine "The Atlantic", just one thousandth of this sum was saved, although tens of thousands of people lost their jobs as a result of the radical cuts.

"I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with @ElonMusk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House." –President Donald J. Trump… pic.twitter.com/7qF1SC1KJb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2025

Trump thanked Musk for his "incredible service" and presented him with a gold-plated key as a farewell gift on Friday. The entrepreneur, who is considered the richest person in the world, will continue to "go in and out" of the White House, Trump announced. Musk, for his part, said he was looking forward to continuing to be a "friend and advisor" to the President.