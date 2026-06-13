According to researchers, tech billionaire Elon Musk has misused his online service X to spread posts by far-right extremists millions of times. sda (Archivbild)

“Musk’s amplification was crucial”: According to researchers, the tech billionaire has amplified posts by British far-right extremists on his platform X millions of times—thereby fueling racist protests.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an internet monitoring organization, Elon Musk amplified posts by two British far-right extremists millions of times, thereby fueling the racist protests in Belfast.

“Musk’s amplification was decisive,” leading to 64 million views, the CCDH report stated.

Following a brutal knife attack in Belfast, racially charged protests—some of them violent—erupted. Show more

According to a study, tech billionaire Elon Musk shared posts by far-right British activist Tommy Robinson and the leader of the far-right party Restore UK, Rupert Lowe, millions of times, thereby significantly fueling the xenophobic protests in Northern Ireland. Researchers at the internet monitoring organization Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reported that the posts by the two Britons and Musk regarding Belfast collectively garnered more than 115 million views on their accounts—55 percent of which were attributed to Musk.

“Musk’s amplification was decisive,” leading to 64 million views, according to the CCDH report. The X owner had joined Robinson’s calls for protests across the UK and wrote to his 240 million followers on X: “Only if we protest repeatedly and loudly will anything change.”

“Unprecedented power”

“As the owner of X and the user with the most followers, Musk wields unprecedented power to influence what people see online,” explained CCDH founder and executive director Imran Ahmed. This power comes with “the responsibility for the content and behavior that his platform promotes,” Ahmed added.

“Our research shows, however, that he used the tragedy in Belfast to spread anti-immigration narratives to millions of users” and to incite violence. No one played a bigger role in spreading the content on X than Musk himself, the statement continued.

Violent protests in Belfast

Violent anti-immigrant protests had taken place on several evenings since Monday near Belfast. Police used water cannons against stone-throwing demonstrators. Vehicles and even houses were set on fire. Far-right activists had called for the demonstrations. The trigger was the release of a video showing a brutal knife attack for which a Sudanese migrant is being blamed.

Robinson’s account had previously been suspended on the platform, which was then still called Twitter. After Musk bought the online service and renamed it X, the far-right activist was allowed to express his views there again.

According to the researchers, Musk expanded Lowe’s reach by increasingly posting his speeches in recent weeks and spreading the message that only his party could “save Britain.”

The CCDH stated that the reactions to the posts about Belfast from the three accounts resulted in an “explosion of calls for violence.” There were 3,900 comments calling for violence against migrants, including calls for lynching.