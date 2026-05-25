Despite the ongoing threat of the Iran war, hundreds of thousands of Muslims have once again traveled to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage. According to official figures, 1.5 million believers arrived from abroad alone before the start today, Monday. In the early morning, the white-robed pilgrims set off from Mecca to the tent city of Mina, around eight kilometers away, for the start of the religious rituals.

A group of Muslim pilgrims discuss the rituals of circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa

Saudi Arabia has so far been attacked with hundreds of drones, rockets and cruise missiles in the course of the Iran war. The air defenses have intercepted most of them, but there have also been some casualties and damage to energy infrastructure, residential areas and the US embassy in Riyadh.

The Kingdom is endeavoring to make the pilgrimage possible despite the ongoing conflict. The Hajj is one of the most important sources of income alongside the oil business.

Air defense to protect the pilgrims and their "inner peace"

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense published images of anti-aircraft units being deployed to protect the religious sites around Mecca. The armed forces are responsible for "protecting the airspace above the holy sites and responding to any threats to ensure the safety and peace of mind of pilgrims", the ministry said.

For most Muslims, participating in the Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with many saving for years to be able to afford the journey and Hajj packages from special tour providers. These can quickly cost the equivalent of 5,000 euros or more per person. A particularly large number of foreign believers travel from Indonesia - an estimated 220,000 pilgrims this year - as well as from Pakistan and India.

Flight ticket prices have risen significantly as a result of the Iran war. Airlines have significantly increased their surcharges and fees, for example for fuel, extra services and rebooking.

The high heat is once again a major challenge. Temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius are expected in Mecca today. Two years ago, more than 1,300 people lost their lives in the high heat.