Voters line up at a polling station in Yangon, Myanmar. Thein Zaw/AP/dpa

Five years after the coup, Myanmar is holding an election that hardly deserves the name: in the shadow of violence, boycotts and international criticism, the military junta is trying to cement its power.

Almost five years after the military coup, a highly controversial parliamentary election in several phases has begun in Myanmar. International observers and human rights organizations had already criticized the vote in advance as a "farce". The election, which is supported by China and Russia, will be held on three dates, with two more scheduled for January 11 and 25. Results are not expected before the end of January.

The army staged a coup on February 1, 2021 and ousted the democratically elected de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi - due to alleged electoral fraud in a previous parliamentary election. The Nobel Peace Prize winner was later sentenced to many years in prison. It is unclear where she is being held and how she is faring.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to many years in prison after the coup. (archive picture) Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

There have been repeated international calls for the former freedom icon to be released. "The British government continues to condemn the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military regime must release her and all those arbitrarily detained," the newspaper "The Independent" quoted a Foreign Office spokesperson in London.

Vote between boycott and violence

Voting is largely taking place in constituencies where the junta is in power. According to estimates, resistance groups and rebels now control more than 50 percent of the country. There are regular serious attacks and massacres, which mainly affect the civilian population. There was initially no major violence on election day, but the local news portal Mizzima reported explosions near polling stations in at least three towns.

A total of 57 parties and more than 4,800 candidates are standing for election - however, several important opposition parties are boycotting the vote and others have been excluded. Even in the run-up to the election, it is considered certain that the military-backed "Union Solidarity and Development Party" (USDP) will win the race.

Junta wants to legitimize its power

According to political observers, the main purpose of the vote is to legitimize the power of the generals under their leader Min Aung Hlaing - although he rejected the accusations: "Only after the election can we determine whether it was free and fair. We have guaranteed that it will be," he said as he cast his vote. Observers believe that Min Aung Hlaing is aiming to become president of the country himself.

Meanwhile, many people are refusing to cast their vote. This is despite the fact that there is said to have been great pressure on the civilian population not to boycott the vote under any circumstances. "The polling station in our district opened at 6 a.m. this morning. But I'm not going to vote," Khaing Min (45), a resident of the largest city Yangon (formerly Rangoon), told the German Press Agency. "People here are not interested in the election. The junta will win in the areas it controls anyway."

The son of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has also strongly criticized the election. "This so-called election, staged by the junta and supported by other dictators, is nothing more than a fraud," said 48-year-old Kim Aris in a video circulated on social media.

‘Do Not Legitimize a Barbaric Regime’: Kim Aris



Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s son urged the world to shun the junta’s election as voting began Sunday. pic.twitter.com/M6uHQMXl4g — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) December 28, 2025

"As long as the democratically elected president, my mother Aung San Suu Kyi, and all other democratically elected political leaders are in prison, there can be neither legitimacy nor peace nor a future," Aris emphasized. The people in the crisis country had already elected their representatives and they were all in prison. "Please do not legitimize this barbaric regime," he urged the international community.