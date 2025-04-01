The smell of decomposing corpses fills the city of Sagaing in Myanmar after the earthquake. But the military government shows no mercy. There are fears that a lot of aid is being diverted.

The situation remains desperate in the regions of the civil war-torn country of Myanmar that were devastated by a devastating earthquake. Donations are now arriving from many parts of the world. At the same time, there is growing concern that the ruling military junta could use the money and aid for purposes other than disaster relief. The military seized power at the beginning of 2021 and rules the former Burma with brutal severity.

Junta continues to carry out airstrikes

"It is still unclear whether the junta, which has obstructed or misdirected foreign aid in the past, will actually use the funds for relief efforts," wrote the news portal Myanmar Now. Among others, China, Great Britain, India and Russia as well as the United Nations have so far provided aid or personnel.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) also called for the survivors of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake to be granted unrestricted access to humanitarian aid immediately and for all restrictions that hinder emergency aid to be lifted. Instead, the military has continued to carry out airstrikes against resistance groups over the past few days and restricted internet access in the severely affected areas, making humanitarian aid even more difficult.

No more body bags

"Myanmar's military junta continues to spread fear, even after a horrific natural disaster that has claimed thousands of lives and injured thousands of people," said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch. In the hard-hit city of Sagaing, rescue workers have run out of body bags and the city is filled with the smell of decomposing corpses, she said. "Even if they cremated a body every three minutes, they would have to work around the clock," they said.

According to the junta, the death toll now stands at more than 2,000, with around 3,900 people injured and 270 still missing. However, experts estimate that the real figures could be much higher. Due to the disastrous situation in the wake of the coup, both the infrastructure and the flow of information pose a major problem.

"The death toll is absolutely catastrophic. And unfortunately, it continues to rise," Myanmar Now quoted a spokeswoman for UNOCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) from the largest city, Yangon. According to estimates, millions of people were living in the areas affected by the earthquake and the numerous aftershocks.

More dead found in Bangkok

Meanwhile, in neighboring Thailand, the search for a collapsed high-rise building shell continues. The quake was also clearly felt in Bangkok and damaged many buildings that need to be inspected. Five more bodies have been discovered under the rubble of the 30-storey building shell, but have not yet been recovered, according to ThaiPBS World.

This brings the total death toll in Bangkok to over 20. Rescuers are deploying dog teams, sonar equipment and special cameras - but it is now considered unlikely that any survivors will be found. More than 70 people are still missing.