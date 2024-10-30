Unusual animals are not uncommon in Australia. Almost uncanny creatures are also washed up on the beaches from the sea.
This is what happened on Monday at Horseshoe Bay beach in the south of Adelaide. A local resident discovered a sea creature around three meters long, consisting of several hundred tentacles and shells.
The woman posted the find in a local Facebook group with the caption: "I've been walking along Horseshoe Bay for over 26 years, but I've never seen anything like this! Nature never ceases to amaze!"
Mysterious creature or delicacy?
Now the question arises: What is the mysterious creature? Not only the Facebook users under the post have asked themselves this question, but also marine biologists.
As marine biologist Dr. Zoe Doubleday explained to The Advertiser, the mysterious creature is a barnacle.
Barnacles belong to the crustacean family and are normally found on rocks. As Dr. Doubleday goes on to explain, they can also live on old parts of ships or wooden masts.
The marine biologist assumes that this is also the case with the barnacles washed up on Horseshoe Bay. "After some time, such clusters can form. But I've never seen anything like it," says Dr. Doubleday.
Barnacles are popular delicacies in Spain and Portugal.