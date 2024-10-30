A mysterious tentacled creature was discovered on a beach near Adelaide in Australia on Monday. Facebook

Creepy creatures wash up on beaches all the time. But a recent discovery in Australia has even marine biologists amazed.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A local resident finds a mysterious sea creature on a beach near Adelaide in Australia.

Marine biologist Dr. Zoe Doubleday confirms that they are barnacles, but is puzzled by their shape.

Barnacles are a delicacy in certain countries. Show more

Unusual animals are not uncommon in Australia. Almost uncanny creatures are also washed up on the beaches from the sea.

This is what happened on Monday at Horseshoe Bay beach in the south of Adelaide. A local resident discovered a sea creature around three meters long, consisting of several hundred tentacles and shells.

The washed-up creature is around three meters long. Facebook

The woman posted the find in a local Facebook group with the caption: "I've been walking along Horseshoe Bay for over 26 years, but I've never seen anything like this! Nature never ceases to amaze!"

Even a dog is amazed. Facebook

Mysterious creature or delicacy?

Now the question arises: What is the mysterious creature? Not only the Facebook users under the post have asked themselves this question, but also marine biologists.

As marine biologist Dr. Zoe Doubleday explained to The Advertiser, the mysterious creature is a barnacle.

Barnacles belong to the crustacean family and are normally found on rocks. As Dr. Doubleday goes on to explain, they can also live on old parts of ships or wooden masts.

The marine biologist assumes that this is also the case with the barnacles washed up on Horseshoe Bay. "After some time, such clusters can form. But I've never seen anything like it," says Dr. Doubleday.

Barnacles are popular delicacies in Spain and Portugal.

More videos from the department