Andic died in December 2024 (archive image) dpa

Following the death of billionaire Isak Andic, his son is being targeted by investigators in Spain. What the police are accusing the 44-year-old of.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the case of the fatal fall of Mango founder Isak Andic, his son Jonathan Andic has been arrested in Barcelona.

While an accident was initially assumed, the son increasingly became the focus of the authorities as the investigation progressed.

The 44-year-old is accused of manslaughter, but the family emphasizes their cooperation with the investigators. Show more

Almost a year and a half after the death of the founder of the globally successful Spanish fashion group Mango, Isak Andic, his son has been arrested as a suspect in the case. Jonathan Andic was taken into custody in Barcelona, as the state TV station RTVE and other media reported, citing investigative circles. A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest on request.

Isak Andic fell to his death on 14 December 2024 during a family outing in the Montserrat mountains around 40 kilometers northwest of Barcelona. He was 71 years old at the time.

Initially, it was assumed that it was an accident, but as the investigation progressed, doubts were raised and the founder's son eventually became the focus of the investigation.

Family: working closely with the authorities

According to previous findings by the Catalan police Mossos d'Esquadra, Jonathan Andic was the only person accompanying the Mango founder when he fell around 150 meters. The 44-year-old is now accused of manslaughter, RTVE reported. The suspect is to be brought before the investigating judge in Barcelona on Tuesday. He could order pre-trial detention or release the suspect under certain conditions.

Family representatives told the Europa Press news agency that Jonathan Andic had already made an initial statement on Tuesday morning. Due to the confidentiality of the proceedings, no further details could be given, they added. However, they are working closely with the authorities.